RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “It doesn’t matter what you look like. You can be tall or short or fat or thin, or handsome like your father or you can be black or yellow, or white. It doesn’t matter. What does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.” The Addams Family, Gomez Addams/John Astin
Idaho County’s 85th Fair is located at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Riggins has several 4-H’ers participating in the Idaho County Fair. Today, Wednesday, Aug. 14, is the official opening with the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. PDT by 2019 Grand Fair Marshal, Bonnie Gehring, of Cottonwood, followed by 4-H and open class judging as well as the small animal judging. The pigtail contest is at 1:30 p.m.; weighing of large animals is 3-8 p.m. The fashion show is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Thursday is 4-H and FFA fitting and showing and the Old-Time Fiddlers play, as well as The Two-Minute Talent Show at 7 p.m. Friday is 4-H and FFA livestock judging, benefit potato bar, and the royalty crowning at 6:30 p.m.
The famous Idaho County Fair parade is Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m., with awards and livestock sale beginning at noon. The fairgrounds are filled with food and drink booths, games, music, visiting and much, much more as well as having the city park right across the street with more places to play and eat. See you at the Idaho County Fair!
Bingo is next Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m., and the pot is now more than $750. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 trustee positions for zones 1, 2 and 3 are up for election. Anyone interested in becoming a trustee may pick up a Petition of Candidacy and a Declaration of Candidacy at the Riggins District Office by Monday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. For details call the district office at 208-628-6027.
The Department of Labor is open for business at Riggins City Hall every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rocke Wilson says, “You are probably drinking more beer and soda pop in this hot weather. Put those aluminum cans in a bag and drop them off behind Riggins City Hall. It’s such a small favor to ask. You are helping the environment and the ambulance fund.”
The Little Salmon River Church will have opened a 1952 Time Capsule Sunday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m., during their regular church service. I will have more details on the contents next week.
Jack and Arlene Hubbard will be honored at their 60th wedding anniversary, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Family and friends are cordially invited to help then celebrate.
The happy yellow building on Main Street adjacent to the Riggins Post Office is officially named The Gouge Eye Gallery after the town of Riggins’ first name…find story on the tree just to the north of her Gallery at Heath Realty. Laurie Tilton will open her shop in September; she said, “When you see the blue flamingo outside, I will be open. I will not have regularly posted hours, but the blue flamingo will be the key to the open door.” Laurie features vintage items of jewelry, clothing, and paintings of her own as well as other members of her family. She will not be taking consignments outside her family, but she does have some interesting things in her shop…and it is so warm and welcoming…go see her…when you see the blue flamingo.
Our dear friend and former Salmon River Canyon resident, Phillip Walters, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home with his wife, Lynnette, by his side. Phillip and Lynnette have three children, Wes, Davette, and Claudia, who are married and have children of their own. Phillip’s brother, Ken Walters, and sister, Georgiana Volgelsong, still live in the Riggins area.
Job opening for a community health worker now available in the Riggins/White Bird area. Schedule will vary and may include some weekends and evenings. Contact Linda Hieter at 208-628-3780 or go to St. Mary’s Hospital website.
The Salmon River Gun Club is also sponsoring a raffle of a .22 rifle, a gift certificate to North 40 in Lewiston, and a $400 spa package including a night’s stay at Shore Lodge in McCall. Tickets are available at Hook, Line, and Stinker, as well as from gun club members. New members are always welcome.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Dallas Cowboys opens their season at home against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 8. “In celebration of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary, we are giving away a pair of Dallas Cowboys season tickets to one lucky fan. Winner will be announced on Aug. 22, so enter today for your chance to win. Entries will be accepted for the duration of training camp, and the winner will be announced via social media upon the conclusion of camp Aug. 22. Leighton said of Jaylon, “We support each other in whatever it is. Obviously, he’s like a big brother to me, so I’m gaining knowledge from him every day…sticking together, leaning on each other, knowing that we’re the two that are gonna need to lead the defense.”
