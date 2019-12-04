RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “A simple Thank You has magic…it warms the heart and creates a moment of connection and peace between two people” from GratitudeHabitatt.com.
Christmas is in the air with Christmas tree lighting, Christmas carolers, Christmas Bazaars, Christmas programs, Santa Claus visits, Christmas lights and displays, and, of course, Christmas gifting and receiving as well as our Winter Ball.
Two Rivers Coffee Shop is decked out with lots of colorful Christmas lights making spirits bright. Salmon River Community Church has a beautiful lighted manger display, a huge lighted wreath, and twinkling lights hanging in its bell tower. Slichters have Christmas lights shining from high on their hill above town giving a sparkling enchantment for all of us.
Bingo will be held Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 18, at the Riggins Community Hall at 6:30 p.m., for those 18 and older. Funds help the Senior Citizen Transit. Tuesdays, lunch is held at the Riggins Community Center with funds also going toward senior citizens.
The annual Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting is this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m., at Two Rivers Coffee Shop hosted by owner Nicol Tyler. The big beautiful Town Christmas Tree will be lit for the Christmas Season, Doug and Sharon Boggan will give hayrides to kiddos and adults alike, there will be group leading caroling…all are invited to sing along, and Santa Claus will stop by for a visit. Bring your cameras for more great photo shoots. Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be served. Yours truly will be the emcee for the evening…See you there.
Christmas Bazaar at the Riggins Assembly of God Church will be held two days, this Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have some special items available this year as well as homemade and other Christmas gift items just for you. Time to do some hometown Christmas shopping. Santa will be visiting at 11 a.m. Saturday; bring the kiddos in for hot chocolate and a treat; free emailed pictures with Santa and kiddos will be featured. See you there.
Ready to dance the night away? Don your festive clothes and head to the Jet Boater’s Winter Ball sponsored by Idaho Banana Co, Salmon River Catering, and Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon as a Salmon River Jet Boat Association Fund Raiser next Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. A no-host cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with Amelia Chapman filling the air with violin/fiddle music, dinner at 7 p.m., and dancing to Joaquin, Verna and Dave from 8:30 p.m.-midnight with an auction sale somewhere in the middle. This amazing gala event is filled with fun, festivity, and friends…and helps fund the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April. Seating is limited; reservations are required; tickets are $45 per person and are available at Idaho Banana Co from MaryLou or Heath Realty from Vicki. The dance is open to the public beginning at 8:30 p.m. for $10 per person.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will present its annual children and teen Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 15. This year’s theme is C.A.K.E…or Christmas Acts Of Kindness Experiment. Everyone is invited to attend.
Riggins Elementary School will present its annual Christmas Program Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., in the SRHS multi-purpose room. ASK will also hold its Winter Recital following the school program. The elementary students and teachers will be Christmas caroling through town one afternoon…date to be announced. Christmas vacation begins Thursday, Dec. 19, with early release at 12:45 p.m. School resumes Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Salmon River High School will have early release at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and return Monday, Jan. 6 2020.
Salmon River Lady Savages have won two of two games playing with only six members on their whole team. Get out and encourage these young ladies…they are amazingly competitive on that basketball floor. They will play Thursday, Dec. 5, at Orofino at 4:30 p.m., PST, Tri-Valley at home this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., and again Thursday, Dec. 12, at home with Prairie at 6 p.m.
Salmon River boys will begin their season Thursday, Dec. 5, at Orofino at 6 p.m.-varsity only, Castleford 4:30 p.m. at home Saturday, Dec. 7-varsity only, and Prairie at home 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., jr varsity and varsity. Get on up the gym and cheer on these boys as they begin their season.
Leighton Vander Esch news: from Bleacher Report “Vander Esch quickly emerged as one the NFL’s most impactful linebackers after the Cowboys selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He recorded 140 total tackles, seven passes defended, and two interceptions to earn a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. He’s recorded 72 tackles, three passes defended, and a forced fumble on nine games this season. He last played in week 11 at Detroit. …Vander Esch is one of the toughest players for Dallas to replace given his all-around role. Joe Thomas will replace him in the starting lineup, but Luke Gifford and Justin March could also see more playing time if the team opts for a committee approach to fill the void…” Cowboys will play the Chicago Bears Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.…will Leighton play? Only time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.