RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “We begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.” author Unknown. This spurred another thought…Live now making memories and enjoying the time you have together with family and friends.
New Riggins City Councilmen elected last Tuesday were Brady Clay and Bill Sampson. Congratulations to you both and thank you for your willingness to serve our wonderful City of Riggins.
The Long Pin Conference coaches named our own Salmon River Paula Tucker as the league’s Volleyball Coach of the Year. Lotus Harper was named the Long Pin League’s MVP. Emily Diaz and Sofie Branstetter were named to first-team; Jordyn Pottenger was named to second -team; Lexi Pottenger received honorable mention. Congratulations to each of you.
Emily Diaz and Lexi Pottenger played in the Senior All-Star volleyball game Monday, Nov. 11, in Fruiltland. Congratulations, ladies.
Our Riggins Elementary basketball girls coached by Abbey Tucker won their game. Our Riggins Elementary basketball boys coached by Mike and Joni Shepherd won their game. The Riggins Elementary basketball girls and boys will play in Cascade Saturday, Nov. 16.
Riggins Old-Time Fiddlers will present their November program Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship room. The evening is filled with wonderful fiddle music as well as poetry and is free to everyone.
Riggins PTO will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., in the Riggins Elementary School lunchroom. “Let’s make a difference together!” The PTO members have some great activities going and encourage you to jump in and be a part of them.
Bingo will be held next Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join in on the fun. We have a grand time as we raise funds for our senior transit, as well.
Everyone is invited to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God Church and the Salmon River Community Church to be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m., at the SRHS multipurpose room. Ham and Turkey, potatoes, gravy, dressing, rolls, and table service will be provided; bring a side dish of vegetables, salad, or dessert to complete the dinner.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Many spaces have been reserved; if you would like to rent a space to sell your wares, contact Joni Shepherd. You must provide your own table. Santa will visit during the afternoon; bring your kiddos and your cameras for some great photo shoots. This is a great time to do some Christmas shopping from local crafters including food, jams, and other gift items.
Riggins Assembly of God Christmas Bazaar will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Time to do some hometown Christmas shopping. If you would like to rent a space to sell your wares or need information, contact Tracie Pottenter, 208-469-9478 or Kim Hackler, 208-628-3354.
Two Rivers Coffee Shop and owner Nicol Tyler will host the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Two Rivers Coffee Shop. Doug and Sharon Boggan will give hayrides; there will be group caroling, and Santa will stop by for a visit. Bring your cameras for more great photo shoots. Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be served. Yours truly will be the emcee for the evening…See you there.
The Annual Winter Ball will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center with dinner and dancing and an auction sale. Joaquin, Verna and Dave will be playing tunes for toe tapping, dancing, or just listening. This amazing gala event is filled with fun, festivity, friends, and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April 2020. There are still some tickets left; if you would like to attend, contact MaryLou at the Idaho Banana Company or Glenna McClure… tickets must be purchased in advance with RSVP.
Riggins Assembly of God Church kiddos are practicing every Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m., for the annual children and teen Christmas Program which will be Sunday, Dec. 15. Christmas Acts Of Kindness Experiment or C.A.K.E. is the theme. All kids in the community are invited to take part in the Christmas program. Everyone is invited to attend.
Beverly Ann Lawrence, 79, wife of Alan Lawrence of Nampa and sister-in law of our dear Bobby Lawrence of Riggins, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home in Nampa. Her services were Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Nampa.
The chili feed contest and dessert auction for the Salmon River Community Church Youth Group was very successful, as well as fun for all. There were 12 varieties of chili and lots of yummy desserts; Phyllis Sampson took first with Joe Joyce taking second. They would like to thank everyone who participated in the chili contest as well as those who donated those delicious desserts…and to all who attended and helped eat and enjoy and raise funds for youth activities.
Fit and Fall Proof Exercise Class meets at the Salmon River Community Church each Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. in the fellowship room. There is no fee charged and everyone is welcome to attend.
Community Lunch is served each Tuesday at the Riggins Community Center at noon with delicious meals as well as great visiting with friends.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton did play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in the first open roof game of the season. It was beautiful weather in Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys honored the military veterans and active duty members in a variety of ways as part of the ”Salute To Service” Campaign. “Thank you to our true heroes,” said the Dallas Cowboys players. Though the Cowboys lost the game, Leighton played well and made several tackles. It was great to see him back in the game and doing well. Next Sunday, Nov. 17, will find the Dallas Cowboys playing at noon against the Detroit Lions.
