WHITE BIRD -- Good weather held through the weekend, jet boat races concluded, and area Easter egg hunts took place. Another month is ending, and May will start – where or how do the months go so fast?
The annual Easter egg hunt was a big success even with the rain, we had a great crowd. Our thanks go out to Renee and Cody for another great hunt for the area kids. Winners were 0-2 ages, most eggs -Vincent Poxleitner, 2nd most eggs – Audrey McColloch, golden egg – Alber Rojas, and Addyle McColloch. 3-4 ages, most eggs, Jason Rupp, 2nd, most eggs – Baylee McColloch and Trevor Eckman. 5-6 ages, most eggs – Sophie Schmidt, 2nd most eggs, Ella McColloch, golden egg was Leighton Lada. 7-9 ages, most eggs Grace Tallon, 2nd most eggs, Tucker Farmer and the golden egg was won by Cole Sonnen. 10-12 ages, most eggs, Leon Brumley, 2nd most eggs was Peyton Pollan, golden egg was won by Travan Sickels and Jacob Patten.
*
The American Legion has started phase II of their project; cement was poured, and it is really starting to take shape. Memorial pavers ae starting to arrive and will be place at the park. Red’s Café has set up a donation can at the café to help the American Legion in their efforts to finish the Veterans Memorial Park. They are needing around $15,000 to finish this, so donate directly to the American Legion No.152 or at Red’s.
*
April 25, Hammer Down is hosting a CPR/First Aid Class with Cody Killmar, starting at 4 p.m., and the cost will be $40/person. This is a great opportunity to become certified and not have to travel very far. Call 208-839-993 or e-mail hdriverexcursions@gmail.com to sign up.
*
May events coming up are the Rebekahs Spring Fiesta, Sunday May 5. It will take place at the IOOF Hall from 11 a.m., until the food runs out. Adults $7, 6 to 12 yrs. - $4, and 5 and younger are free. This is the annual fund-raiser for the Rebekahs and the proceeds will go to support the hall.
*
Swiftwater RV will be holding their Spring Rendezvous Vintage Campers, with “Way Out West” as their theme this year. Friday, the 2nd, there will be a flea market which is open to the public. That morning they will have the “come and check out the trailers,” and these gals are always very friendly, ready to tell you about their campers. I came across this saying and I think it suits this group well: “What happens at the campground…gets laughed about all year long”.
*
The community library will be holding a yard sale May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the library and will be selling some very nice used books and maybe food goodies, too. Lots and lots of household items are being offered after a move, so come check it out!
*
Food Bank will be on May 2 for pickup. Volunteers are needed and are always welcomed.
Cribbage winner was not sent in, so will have it next week.
Birthday wishes go out to Samuel Dalgleish, Aras Holden, Hank Palmquist (28th), Brian Kock (30th), Mary Bakker (2nd), Donna Seyer (3rd), Ralph Lamb, Alan Gross (4th).
In memory of Joe Wilson (3rd).
Anniversary wishes go out to Brad & Hillary Minter (28th), Steve & Di Bunting (4th).
TidBits: Wishing you… A great start on Monday, no obstacles for Tuesday, no stress on Wednesday, no troubles on Thursday, many smiles on Friday, a joyful Saturday, and a relaxing, peaceful Sunday. Have a blessed week!
