WHITE BIRD -- Well is it October or December - the poor weather doesn't know what to do!! Winter began on the 22nd with the temperatures hitting around mid-50s or more, was the shortest day of the year and it is supposed to be winter?
At this writing it will be past Christmas, so I hope everyone enjoyed the holiday and the New Year has begun. Welcome 2020 and all that it will bring.
Food bank pickup will be on the 2nd at noon. Volunteers will be need, so contact Leah or Rob if you can help them.
City Council will be meeting on the 8th at 6 p.m. The chamber will be meeting on the 9th at 10 a.m., at Hammer Down. They have been informed that the White Bird Days are being given back to them to sponsor, and with no help from people not attending meetings, there may not be a White Bird Days celebration! People, the chamber is struggling really badly, and without help, they may have to disband, which means no more holiday happenings or donations to their charities. If you want the chamber to continue, then we need your help, not only at the next meeting, but some dedication from the whole town, not just the same ole ones who do all the work, they are getting tired!
Pinochle winner was Debbie Barnett.
Cribbage winners were 1st - Dee Dee Hallquist, with John Ridley taking 2nd out of 18 players.
Remember all the New Year's Eve happenings on the 31st. Both bars and the cafe will be hosting activities throughout the day, and into the night. Along with this remember to help each other to stay safe through this holiday.
Birthday wishes go out to Brad Minter (5th), Donna Ingerson (9th), CholeMcCulley (10th).
In Memory of Ace Barton (6th), Jim Crea (10th).
A word from me - keep those articles coming, I really appreciate all the help you have done in helping me get the news out. Sometimes I do forget something, or I turn it in wrong, but hey, I'm only human, too! I do hope everyone has a safe and Happy New Year’s - here to a great 2020!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.