WHITE BIRD -- Well "It" is arriving - "It" being Thanksgiving, so I hope everyone either traveling for the holiday or just staying home to relax, enjoys the long weekend. Stay safe!
The fire cutting was well-attended and thanks go out to all that helped in any way, especially the" teens" who were there from start to finish!
The Rebekahs annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner served more than 200 people. 26 veterans ate courtesy of the White Bird American Legion Post No. 152. They had Bingo before the dinner and it was a hit with the young and older folks. The Rebekahs thank everyone who helped put on this annual holiday feast, and those who took the time to stop by to eat.
Here we are heading into the last month of the year, and with this brings more holiday events. We would like to invite everyone to come on down to our little town and celebrate Christmas happenings. We start by decorating the town on Friday, Dec. 6, at 2:30 p.m. Meet at the storage units and see what is in store. We will be doing the bridge, the park, and any businesses that would like to participate, have your lights turned on! Donations are always welcomed as we would like to replace some very outdated garland and lights. Call Barb Lowe for any information regarding most of these activities at 208-839-2444.
The White Bird Lighting contest is back and if you live within the 83554 zip code area, we would like to have you sign up (exterior of your home or business). Judging will be on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., so have your lights on! There will be 1st thru 3rd place each in the business and resident categories. Prizes will be awarded at the Christmas parade on Sat., Dec. 14. Contact Verna Lowe at 208-839-2777 or Barb at 208-839-2444 for information and entries.
Join us on Saturday, Dec. 14, for a whole afternoon of activities and fun for the whole family. Starting at 2 p.m. and continuing up to parade time, the WBARD will be hosting a cookie exchange. Bring a favorite baked cookie (recipe included). Prizes and a door prize will be awarded. Call Brenda Heckman for information at 208-839-2303. They are also working on having a craft fair at the WBARD building, so if you are interested in selling your crafts, you can call Brenda on this, too.
This is in the works and not confirmed yet, but the Salmon River Art Guild may have items for sale at the IOOF Hall, along with the Boy Scouts putting on a small "make and take" craft for younger folks in the kitchen area of the hall. More on these later.
Then starting with the lineup at 5:30 p.m., at the entrance to White Bird will be the lighted Christmas parade (again call Barb Lowe), going downtown, up to the WBARD building and then back through town. Parade starts through town at 6 p.m., and the only requirement is that your entry has to be lit up with Christmas lights (let your imagination run and be creative). Following the parade will be hot drinks, food and bonfires downtown to keep you warm while watching the fireworks above town. This should start around 7 p.m., and is sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions. Bring your chairs and dress warm. Santa will be riding in the parade and will be handing out candy canes afterwards to all good boys and girls. All awards from the lighting contest and parade winners will be announced after the parade downtown. Volunteers and donations are always welcomed to put on this great afternoon of holiday cheer!
Pinochle winner was Rick Alley.
Cribbage winners were 1st -Dee Dee Hallquist, and 2nd went to Bryan Lowe.
Birthday wishes go out to Bambi Baker, Devin Zbinden, Lisa Holes (24th),Tyrel Cullin (25th), Calvin Fehrenkamp, Gavin Larson (27th), Todd Marek (28th), Fred Kunkel (29th), Kelsey Pilant (30th).
In Memory of Kathleen Talley (29th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Buck & Jeannie Fitch (24th), Scott & Sasha Dalgliesh, Joaquin & Verna Lowe, Mr. Hoot & Hootie (27th), Anna & Duane Ousley (28th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.