WHITE BIRD -- The weather is turning colder, warm fires have been started and the joys of the holidays are among us. Let us take a minute, reflect back on the year 2019 and the coming year 2020, what lies ahead is what you make it. Happy holidays to all my readers; thanks for continuing to not only reading my column, but to those who also send me news for each week.
Join the Pleasant View Baptist Church for their Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Finger food and fellowship following the service. If you have children, they are invited to join with our children in singing "Away in a Manger" and hanging ornaments on the tree. For information, call pastor Randy at 208-839-2220. Welcome back Randy!
Christmas Day at the Silver Dollar will be finger foods all day, playing cards, and games. Bring something to eat and come enjoy the festivities. They will also have a gift exchange ($15-$25) but you do not have to participate in this.
Internet is coming to White Bird! Inland Cellular will be preregistering for requests to your home. No dates for install as of yet, but you can call the Grangeville office at 208-983-0160 for information. Three different packages will be available starting at $45/month.
Remember my early deadline is the 24th for the New Year’s information.
Food Bank pickup will be on the 2nd at noon. Volunteers will be needed, so contact Leah or Rob if you can help them.
New year specials at Red's on the 31st will be all day until 9 p.m., a combo pizza for $18 and an appetizer plate for $9.50 and homemade desserts. So, if you're hungry, stop in and enjoy a delicious meal with us.
The White Bird Bar will be having a costume contest with prizes on the 31st, special drinks and DJ music for the ringing in the new year.
Silver Dollar will have a New Year’s Eve party with Bonnie Olmstead playing the tunes for karaoke.
Come join in the fun at any of these businesses on the 31st!
Pinochle and cribbage winners will be in next week's column.
Birthday wishes go out to Maryann Carlin (29th), Chad Montgomery (30th), Sam Hagen, Matt Fee (31st), Cassie Basier (2nd), Judy Dillon (3rd), Lucas Rogers (4th).
In Memory of Leroy Kannada (4th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Ray & Lisa Holes (30th), Pete & Monica Lucarelli, Barbara & Bryan Lowe (31st).
TidBits: Do you remember those colorful postcards? From the early 1900s through the ’30s, many persons mailed colorful, seasonal postcards as part of their holiday celebrations. While postcards were available for every holiday imaginable, Christmas postcards were particularly abundant in a wide variety of designs.
I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas; stay safe and warm,...let's keep it going in 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.