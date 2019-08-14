WHITE BIRD -- We went from summer to fall with the temperatures, but it will warm up again, so hang in there. Summer is still here!
Starting Wednesday (14th thru the 17th) will be the Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood, so take the drive over, and see what all the kids have been up to all year. Many events and exhibits will be on display for all to see.
The following week will be the starting of the schools in the surrounding areas. This is earlier than most due to the extra weekend in the month. Be careful when driving in the school zones as the little ones will be excited about school and won't be thinking of themselves. Take an extra 10 to 15 minutes to get to your destination and stay safe.
KAMIAH – “Come Dance Under the Stars” at the 43rd Annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow in Kamiah, Aug. 16-18.
Join the Chief Looking Glass PowWow Aug. 16-18 in Kamiah. "A time to renew American Indian culture and preserve rich heritage.” An event you won't soon forget.
GRANGEVILLE – Spend your lunch hour with an interesting story, as the Brown Bag Program continues today, Wednesday, Aug. 14, when Meleah McCul…
The Brown Bag event has started in Grangeville. This takes place every Wednesday thru the end of the month. The next one will fall on the 14th at noon at the Bicentennial Historical Museum at 305 No. College Street. Bring your lunch and enjoy Meleah McCulley as she presents "The Short Line to Stites". Then on Aug. 21, Bob Black will present "Notes from the Cockpit" and on the 28th, Nick Gerhardt will round out the month with "A History of the Dams in the Clearwater River Region.”
The community library has set the theme of "Logging in Idaho County" for their 2020 community calendar. They are still needing folks to get their changes in if you have any or want to be listed on this calendar. It is free to be listed, so get your birthdays, anniversaries, in memory of, listings into them. The new calendars will be available in November at the annual Rebekahs Thanksgiving dinner and will cost $12 each. This is the library's annual fund-raiser so let's help them out on a great cause. Remember these do sell out fast so get yours at the dinner.
Members and participants are greatly appreciated of the contributors for the success of the recent golf tournament. Walt Lindsey, commanding officer of the American Legion, would like to acknowledge Killgore Adventures, Hammer Down River Excursions, Idaho Forest Group, Northwest River Adventures, Red's Cafe, Silver Dollar Bar, Bill and Millie Wisenor, the Rebekah Sisters, and the other numerous sponsors and supporters for all that they did to make this another successful event.
Are you ready to show off your artwork, then join the Salmon River Art Guild and the Annual Regional Art show on Oct. 5 and 6 in Riggins. More information on this coming up, and you can call Sharon at 208-315-0534 or Joyce at 208-628-3765.
As everyone knows, Highway US95 was closed during the weekend due to the creek at Fiddle Creek washing out. The Rupp Family are the mainstay of the business that was affected by this, also. They have lost fruit trees and garden staples, but no one was hurt in this massive washout. There has been a fund set up to help them get back on their feet at www.facebook.com/fiddlecreekLLC or contact Billie Jo Rupp for more information on how to help.
Birthday wishes go out to Cheryl Bransford (19th), OC Abbott, Joe Lindsey (21st), Kadie Whinery, Jessica Robinett, Jake Schacher, Kortnee Rene Meacham (22nd), Bill Asker, Danny Booze (23rd).
In Memory of Neal DeWitt (19th), Laurie Bonwell (21st) and Carroll Adkison (23rd).
Anniversary wishes go out to Brody & LeAnne Lowe (18th), Keith & Amber Schultz (19th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.