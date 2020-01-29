WHITE BIRD -- The weather is really mixed up. Now we have robins returning, some have even found buttercups, but we still have the snow in the mountains which the snowcatters are thankful for.
Our first month of 2020 will be ending this week. Hard to believe we're into February.
Food bank pickup will be on the 6th at noon.
The White Bird Community meeting will be on the 6th at 6 p.m., in the WBARD (parks and rec) building. Topics will be the future of White Bird Days, community calendaring, community events during the next coming months, and how can we collaborate to support individual organizations success. See you there!
Feb. 8 the American Legion will hold its general meeting at the IOOF Hall, beginning at 8 a.m., discussions on finishing up our Veterans Park amongst other things.
On the 22nd, there will be a wildfire class, starting at 8 a.m. at the WBARD building. Flyers will be out soon and if you're are interested in this, please call 509-330-2245 to get signed up for this.
Fireman's Ball will be held on Feb. 29th at the Elks in Grangeville. Silent and live auctions, serving tri-tip, baked beans, green beans, fully loaded baked potatoes, green salad, and garlic bread. Many prizes and Vintage Youth will be playing throughout the night. Tickets in advance are $20 or at the door $25. Check out the flyers for information. Come out and help support your volunteer fire department of Grangeville, White Bird, Riggins and the Salmon River Rural Department.
Gloria Pineda will be leading a woman's Bible Study starting Monday, Jan. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the church. Dinner will be provided, and this is an opportunity to be encouraged, prayed for, and grow spiritually.
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the 3rd week with rainy conditions. They had 22 shooters participating this week. Shane Paul, Clay Robinson and Tyler Rupp all shot 24s. In the youth division, Kaycen Sickels shot a 21 and Trevor Early came away with an 8. Keep up the good work. The weather is soon to get better.
Pinochle winner was Nick. Cribbage winners were 1st - Ike Bohne and Dot McCulley taking 2nd. We had 14 players this time and a lot of great company.
Birthday wishes go out to Keith Ray, Mekenna Pineda, Darious Walker, Jr. (2nd), Stan Wilson, Smiley, Emily Kernutt (3rd), Larry Barany, Jan Barany (6th), Scott Hagen (7th), Janet Klement, Daryl K. Mullinix (8th).
In Memory of Tony Anderson (2nd).
TidBits: We are not given a good life or a bad life. We are given a life. It is up to us to make it good or bad.
