WHITE BIRD -- Mother Nature has really shown her true colors this past week and then some. Prayers are with all involved in the latest rainstorms, mud slides, business closures and houses being destroyed.
As of Sunday, I was told they now have the road between Greer and Kamiah back open, 7 Mile is open, but, the slide up Deer Creek will remain closed for about a week or so. At this time, you cannot get into Pittsburg Landing. This is just down from the house at the top (formerly known as the Kmart in the sky). I am told that the hill has slid out, trees and all. It is now threatening the houses below the grade. Looks to be a very wet spring…be careful and if you see anyone in need of help, be a friend and think of them…you could be in their shoes!
Come join the churches for the Easter Mass on the 20th at 9 a.m., and then on April 21 will be the Sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. at the scenic overlook on Highway 95.
On your way to the Easter Egg Hunt, stop by the IOOF Hall for the Rebekahs bake food sale on the 20th. Lots of yummy, homemade goodies, baked by some very good cooks in the area!
The annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. (PDT) at the WBARD grounds. Toddlers thru 6th grade aged children are welcome to come down, greet the Easter Bunny. Enjoy the laughs and excitement of the little ones as they find their goodies. They will also be selling hot dogs, chips and soda/water for $2.50. $1 each individual. This will go towards the support of the hunt for following years. Contact Cody Farmer at 208-839-2887 or Renee at 208-839-2395, if you can volunteer your help, or help with donations.
Noteworthy of a young man, James Cornia of Grangeville, a single parent at 17 and has a 3-year-old and he is putting himself through school. He is the great-grandson of Evelyn Dewitt and great-nephew of Joaquin and Verna Lowe. A 2019 graduate, he will complete diesel mechanics at LCSC in May. James participated in a skills lab for diesel mechanics, placing 1st out of 50 people. He now gets to go to Kentucky in June, where he will participate in the national finals. Four other people will get to go with him.
Red’s was very proud to welcome Mr. Jimmy Novak to our table while in White Bird. He is walking across the United States to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicide. If you see him walking along the roadside, honk for support, or donate to this much needed cause. Thank you to the American Legion Post No. 152 for supporting him in his quest to help save our soldiers! Find him on Facebook for more on the adventure.
Speaking of the American Legion, they have been busy with the next phase of the veterans park, putting in propane lines for fire features, electric for lighting, poles on both sides of the granite walls that will have the names of all our veterans, living and dead, gravel to raise and level the ground. Thanks to all who came out and volunteered their time and support for this project.
Terry and Richard Eller have owned Red's Cafe in White Bird, ID, since Nov. 1, 2017. The cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Fridays,…
Congratulations go out to Red’s Café for being voted Best Food in the Free Press Contest, not only in White Bird, but in Idaho County as well! They are also excited to announce that starting April 20 they will be serving homemade soft serve ice cream…both chocolate and vanilla or a swirl of both. They are introducing homemade ice-cream sandwiches, chocolate, chocolate chip, or oatmeal raisin will be your choices. So, come in and enjoy!!
Don’t forget that this weekend will be the jet boat races (there is some talk that they may be canceled because of the debris in the river) in Riggins and the Asotin County Fair and Rodeo is taking place in the other direction. So whichever way you decide to travel, be safe.
Come join in the fun of the Rebekahs Spring Fiesta, Sunday, May 5. It will take place at the IOOF Hall from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. More information coming next week.
Cribbage winner was Bob Cash.
Birthday wishes go out to Josh Bransford, Dick Brust, Bill Schuck (21st), Jacob Hickman, Jeffery Hickman, Wendy Kunkel (22nd), Willis Claar, Steve Crane (23rd), Pat Wilt, Buck Fitch (24th), Alfred Holden, Matt Prewett, Shane Poxleitner (25th), Brandy Trivitt , Bert Tumelson (26th), Kristin Black, Ty Minter (27th).
In Memory of Bonnie O’Farrell (26th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Dick & Susie Brust (23rd), Monty & Toni Baker (24th), and Ally & Dylan Roemer (25th).
Yes, you read it right, Monty and I will be celebrating 37 years together! Wow, hard to believe we have made it this many years…more to come (I hope)! Happy anniversary, Monty!
TidBits: Easter celebration: In Western Christianity, Easter Sunday must always follow the first full moon after the spring equinox. Easter celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus, which the Bible says happens around the Jewish festival Passover. Easter Day is the first Sunday after the paschal full moon – so if the full moon is on a Sunday, Easter will be a week later. However, the Eastern Church will celebrate Easter on April 28, a week after Western churches.
Although we will break out the chocolate bunnies, painted eggs, and other goodies, let us not forget the real meaning of Easter. This holiday is set aside to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.