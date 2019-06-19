WHITE BIRD -- Our little town came alive this last weekend with the sights and sounds of White Bird Days and Rodeo. The weather was very nice, and everyone had something to check out throughout the celebration.
There was so much happening in our little town that I wasn't able to get to a lot of things.
Saturday started out a little on the dark side as the electricity went out and the rodeo committee wasn't sure if they would be able to serve their breakfast or not. It did come back on just in time to serve more than 100 people. I even asked Dick Brust where his sidekick was when he came in to eat and he replied she stayed to bake pies for the social, now that the electricity was back on...true devotion there!
Then the parade came down Main Street with all the music, floats, horseback riders, old cars, old tractors, Smokey Bear and people just walking through the parade. I wasn't able to get the results but I'm sure someone will have it. Our grand marshals would like to let everyone know they really appreciated being chosen and they had a great time. Would they do it again? Marlene replied, “heck yes!”
The Salmon River Art Guild had some great paintings for all to view.
The 30th year of the rodeo is now in the books with a great success. We had some trouble with the sound system, but will have that fixed before next year. We do hope the bullfighter will be doing better; we were told he was having surgery on Monday the 17th. Speedy recovery! We also would like to thank the Miss Rodeo Idaho queen for coming and participating in our activities during the weekend. We had great crowds and want to let all know, God willing, we will be back for our 31st next year!
Winners of the Quick Response Unit raffle were Susan Wipple winning the Golden Boy 22 rifle, Dave Hueth won the river gear and Todd Cullin was the winner of a one-year subscription to Life Flight. Thanks to all for supporting the Quick Response Unit.
I have a new update for Mike Hagen. This is posted from his brother as of June 17: They have put a stent in carotid artery and then used a net to remove two blood clots from his brain. Mike is scheduled to be going to rehab in Post Falls. He is doing very well, but lost some use of his left side, but is working to recover it. He knows people, time, places and still has his sense of humor. Prognosis is good for him. His address is Mike Hagen, c/o Rehab Hospital of the Northwest, 3372 E. Jenalane Ave., Post Falls, ID 83854. Best wishes to Mike and all of his family. Get well soon.
The Crawdad Feed will once again take place on June 29. This is a Louisiana style feed and it's an all you can eat until it's gone. Presale tickets can be had by calling Walt at 208-404-8571. The Idaho County Veterans center has them too and you can call 208-983-9387 in Grangeville. This begins at 4 p.m. (PST) in White Bird and a pancake breakfast will be on Sunday the 30th, 7 a.m., at the IOOF Hall.
Summer is here and the 21st it officially starts; I hope you all will enjoy the summer and stay safe. The Grangeville pool is open and so is the drive in. Swim all day and go to the movies in the evening!
Birthday wishes go out to Evan Eackman, Rick Prewitt (23rd), Rachael Claar, Beth Plagmann (24th), Jonna Holthaus (25th), Dianna Bunting (27th), Bryden Pineda (28th), Bryan Lowe, Trace Chandler (29th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Marty & Kate Buck (23rd), Matt & Carol Fee (25th), Roy & Cody Farmer, and Todd & Heather Cullin (26th), Mike & Lynn Fredrickson (27th).
TidBits: We have two weeks and then we will be celebrating our nation's birthday! Yes, the 4th of July will be on us as families gather, reunions will take place, but let us not forget why we really celebrate the 4th. Our Independence was formed, and we still have that right today!
