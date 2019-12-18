WHITE BIRD -- Winter is on its way...officially the 22nd but it's snowing...glad we had good weather for the Christmas celebration in town.
We had a great crowd for our little town last Saturday. The WBARD was full of activities with the craft show and cookie exchange. Darla Brumley won the cookie contest with her ornament decorated cookies.
The American Legion participated in the Wreaths Across America with a memorial for all veterans at the park and then laid wreaths on the veterans tombs. They even put one on the tomb at the bottom of the old White Bird Hill; thanks so much for this!
The hall was a warm place for the kids to play games, of which I think all had a good time, even little 2-year-old, KiKi Harris, trying her skills at the ping pong fish bowl.
The lighted house contest was won by 1st -Darla Brumley, 2nd-Carl and Linda Norton, and 3rd was won by Jeremy Beeson. Business winners were 1st-the Rebekah Lodge, 2nd- Silver Dollar and 3rd went to the Canyon House.
The lighted Christmas Parade had 10 entries including Santa arriving on the fire truck. Winners were 1st-Border Days Royalty, 2nd went to Frank's Towing and 3rd was won by the Baptist Church. Afterwards Santa (aka Tom Cullin) and his elf (aka Joe Bowman) visited with children and handed out candy canes.
Thanks for joining in the fun, all the volunteers for helping, donating the prizes and to Hammer Down for the fantastic fireworks show after the parade. It's this that makes the holidays special and to have the whole community come together.
Join the Pleasant View Baptist Church for their Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Finger food and fellowship follow the service. If you have children, they are invited to join with our children in singing "Away in a Manger" and hanging ornaments on the tree. Call pastor Randy at 208-839-2220. Welcome back, Randy!
Christmas Day at the Silver Dollar will be finger foods all day, playing cards and games. Bring something to eat and come enjoy the festivities. They will also have a gift exchange ($15-$25), but you do not have to participate in this.
Remember my early deadline is the 18th for all Christmas information and the 24th for the New Year’s information. So, the next two columns may be very short.
Pinochle winner was Leah Harvey.
Cribbage winners were 1st - Bryan Lowe, and 2nd went to Christi Brown. We had 14 players this time.
Birthday wishes go out to Amanda Williams (22nd), Molly Stowers (23rd), Kaci Yoakum (24th), Orrin Farmer (25th), Terry Eller, Sara Dalgliesh, Rick Alley (26th), Phil Talley, Tonya Cullin (27th).
In Memory of Ralph Dawson (24th), Gladys Sickels (26th).
Anniversary wishes go out to David & Kira Norton (27th).
