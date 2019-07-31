WHITE BIRD -- Can we say summer is going so fast that here it is almost the end of July. We'll be getting ready for the Idaho County Fair and then the start of school...Yes! I did say school, already!
Usually the month of August is pretty slow, but we have the Idaho County Fair coming up on the 14th through the 17th, schools at Riggins starting registration on the 12th and school starts on the 19th at Grangeville.
Aug. 1 is food bank pickup at 12:30 p.m. Library meeting will be on the 7th at 12:30 p.m.
The Idaho County Fair is coming up fast and all the hard work that the kids have put into their projects for the year will be showcased. Come join in the fun and see what they have been up to at the fairgrounds in Cottonwood. More information to come on this.
GRANGEVILLE – The last in the Grangeville Free 2019 Summer Concert Series is set for this Thursday, Aug. 1.
Then the remaining concert series will finish up on Aug. 1 at the City Park in Grangeville. This last series will feature the Big Newtons from Lewiston. They will be playing many classic band hits from the ’60s and ’70s. Bring your snacks and chairs and enjoy!
The community library would like to have anyone who needs any edits done to the community calendar to please get it done as the end of August is the deadline. Also, if you have an event or meeting, etc. that you would like on there, get a hold of the library at 1-208-839-2805. The theme will be released after their August meeting, so stay tuned!
Join the Chief Looking Glass Pow Wow Aug. 16-18. "A time to renew American Indian culture and preserve our rich heritage.” An event you won't soon forget. More information can be found on their website at www.crazycow.com.
I wasn't able to get the results from the Crawdad Feed or the Golf Tournament, so will try to have them by next week.
Birthday wishes go out to Thomas Cullin (4th), Tom Tumelson, Dylan Roemer, Jeffery Pineda, Susie Brust (5th), Scott Dalgleish (6th), Kate MacEachem (8th), Zoey Allyse Roemer, Ethylee Kryns, Bill Gortsema, Linda Dobbs (9th), and Steven Pilant (10th).
In Memory of Duane Lee (6th), and Ellie Turney (8th).
Prayers go out to the family and friends of Daniel D. White of White Bird, Leslie "Les" Caputo of Lucile, and Phillip A. Walters, formerly of Riggins.
TidBits: 2019 marks the 85th year of the Idaho County Fair. The theme this year will be "Idaho County Fair...It's In Our Nature.” Young adults involved in 4-H, FFA livestock shows, and 4-H exhibits work hard all year to showcase their showmanship skills and completed projects, floral arrangements and more in the hopes of winning that Blue Ribbon. Families and friends in the county gather together to enjoy food, fun, and friendships.
