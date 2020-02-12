WHITE BIRD -- The weather has changed again...snow, rain, slide-offs, boulders (can you say big?), and hillsides caving in, are all the mess this week. Be ever watchful of what is around you as you never know when something will happen.
As we enter the middle of the month, there are no meetings for this next week, although there will be a Chamber meeting on Thursday, the 13th, at 10 a.m.
The town will be having another community meeting to discuss the fate of White Bird Days on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the WBARD building at 6 p.m. There are a lot of great ideas for the day, but they still need someone to be chairman who can delegate the other activities to whoever would like to run a project. You do not have to be from town, anyone in the outlying area who would like to step up would be much appreciated to keep this great activity going. This does bring in people from all over, as well as people who grew up around here like to come back, visit and participate in the daily activities. Don't let this die!
The wildfire class will be on Feb. 22, starting at 8 a.m., at the WBARD building. If you're interested in this, call 509-330-2245 to get signed up for this.
The WBARD will be hosting their monthly breakfast on Feb. 23, beginning at 8 a.m. Bring a side dish if you can.
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the 5th week of shooting under partly cloudy/overcast conditions. They had 23 shooters participating this week. Craig Wood and Shane Paul shot 25s, with Dave Cook shooting a 24. Youth shooters gained another shooter this week. Trayven Sickels shot a 20, Kaycen Sickels shot a 15 and newcomer Payje Sickels shot a 12. Welcome aboard, Payje.
Friday, Feb. 14, is Valentine's Day and Red's Cafe will be holding a special of prime rib, loaded baked potato, steamed veggies w/cheese sauce, garden salad and red velvet cake, all for $26.99. Call for reservations as seating is limited. This all starts at 2 p.m. (Pacific). Call 208-839-9977 in downtown White Bird.
Idaho County elections will begin early voting in the Idaho County Courthouse on Feb. 18. This is for the presidential primary on March 10. Remember this is your only opportunity to vote for presidential candidates prior to the general election in November. There will also school levy elections for Highland and Kamiah districts on March 10. The primary election on May 19 will be for the local and state offices. Be aware of these dates and vote accordingly, as they have changed the voting process and dates. For any questions as to what and when to vote, call 208-983-2751 and they will answer all your concerns.
Birthday wishes go out to Liam Bashaw (16th), "Nick" Nichols (17th), Leah Harvey, Dallas Robinett, Jeff McCool (18th), Darlene Wadsworth, Wyatt Meacham (19th), Ally Roemer, Hootie, Sheanna Cook, Ray Holes, Jr. (20th, Tyler Brandsford, Parker Farmer (22nd).
In Memory of Snuffy, Dewit Randall (17th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Dan & Sue van Leeuwen (16th), Jerry & Cindy Greer, Larry & Jan Barany (19th), Steve & Lynn Kernut, Tim & Tanya Schultz (20th).
TidBits:
Valentine's Day is the 14th - remember all your loved ones.
President's Day is the 17th – no school and many businesses will be closed for the day.
Did you know that Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America on March 3, 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d'lberville camped about 60 miles downriver from what is now New Orleans. Knowing it was Fat Tuesday back in France, lberville named the spot Point du Mardi Gras and held a small gala. A few years later, French soldiers and settlers feasted and wore masks as part of Mardi Gras festivities in the newly founded city of Mobile (present-day Alabama). To this day, Mobile claims to have the oldest annual Mardi Gras celebration in the United States.
