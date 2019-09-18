WHITE BIRD -- Last Saturday morning, Monty and I were headed toward White Bird when a deer ran across the road, fell down, got up, and continued across the highway. All the time, I'm slamming on the brakes! Never hit it and that's not the way I want to go hunting. I have been seeing horns in the rigs, so they are getting something...be careful out there in the woods or the highways, you never know when you'll see something.
The Old-Time Fiddlers will be at Hoot's Cafe, Sept. 27-29. Come and join the fun. Bring your instrument.
The White Bird Bar & Grill will be hosting a nacho bar every Monday night thru the football season. This all starts at kickoff time. They are also having darts. They have some great house darts available for you. Starting on Tuesday nights and Sundays along with the football, they will have a winter league starting in October. The days they will be playing will determined by participants and what works for their schedules. Sign up and more information is at the bar.
This year the pinochle card games will be hosted by the White Bird Bar & Grill (formally Mac's), on Thursdays at 2 p.m. The first one out is on Sept. 26. Everyone is welcome to come over and test your skill against others.
Trivia Nights are every Friday at the Hydrant, Main Street in downtown White Bird. Think you have what it takes to win? Join us at 7:30 p.m. and find out. Bring your knowledge, friends and families. There are prizes, gift certificates, and merchandise being awarded.
The chamber is looking for a secretary. If you have time on your hands and like to take minutes, then this is the job for you. Let President Homer Brown know if you would like to take on this project. The Chamber is also taking on revamping the kiosk at the entrance of town. They want to get the businesses involved, repaint and make it a better viewing for the public and tourism. Other projects are in the works with more information to follow.
There will be a memorial for Jeanna Adkison-Burlin on Saturday, Sept. 28. This will take place at the IOOF Hall at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will take place in the spring next year.
The annual Halloween party will be the end of October, so all you kids (young and old alike) be thinking of your scary costumes as there will be a party at the IOOF Hall. Details later as it gets closer!
Birthday wishes go out to Jerry Early (22nd), Tommiann Day (23rd), April Brown (24th), Morgan Pilant, Kayleen Lowe, Kim Claar, Tom Collin, James Cornia, and Pepi Whitehouse (25th).
In Memory of Lars Hagen (26th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Roger & Megan Bashaw (22nd), Joe & Tess Lindsey, Mike & Wendy Kunkel (23rd).
TidBits: Reason why fall is No. 1! * Chilly weather *Halloween *Sweaters *Pumpkins *Literally everything *Bugs have returned to Hell where they belong!
