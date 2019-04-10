TidBits

Why is English so hard to learn? YOU think English is easy? Check out the following...

1. The bandage was wound around the wound.

2. The farm was cultivated to produce produce.

3. He could lead if he would get the lead out.

4. The soldier decided to desert his tasty dessert in the desert.

5.When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes.

6.The insurance was invalid for the invalid in the hospital bed.

7. They were too close to the door to close it.

8. To help with planting, the farmer taught his sow to sow.

9. Upon seeing a tear in her painting she shed a tear.

10. I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.