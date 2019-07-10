WHITE BIRD -- Now that the Fourth of July is in the books, we all can take a deep breath, and enjoy a few moments of rest. This lady, for sure…I forgot what it was like to run after a 3 year old.
Thanks to all the volunteers who helped distribute the food on the 5th due to the holiday. It was greatly appreciated. Next meeting coming up will be the city council on the 10th at 6 p.m. The rest of the month will be rather slow.
Come enjoy some music at the Memorial Park on Friday, July 12, 8-10 p.m. This will feature the Grant Webb Band, so bring a lawn chair and your beverage of choice. This benefits the American Legion Post No. 152 and the Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be another Trivia Night at the Hammer Down starting at 8 p.m. Come down and test your knowledge, prizes are given out throughout the evening.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin Zumwalt who is in Arizona undergoing medical exams and surgery.
Mike Hagen is still doing better and wants you to know that he loves the cards, phone calls and is up to those visits.
Friends and family are invited to help celebrate the life of Joann Hueth on July 20 at 11 a.m. in Clarkston at the Moose Lodge. There will be a covered-dish dinner following.
Prayers also for my brother-in-law, George Evans. He had open heart surgery on July 6, in Nevada, but is doing much better.
Birthday wishes go out to Jerry Alley, Bruce Ringsmith (14th), Carl Norton, Caroline McIntyre (15th), Gretta Killgore, Zaden Brumley (16th), Lucy Lucarelli, Gloria Pineda, Lynn Cook (17th), Niki Schacher, Marty Black, Tinsley Whinery (18th), Michael Lucchesi, Bentlee Parker, and Wade Sickels (20th).
Congratulations to Kaylee Page on becoming the new Border Days Queen. You’ve done a great job for the White Bird Rodeo and now it’s on to better things!
Tidbits: With so many friends, family, relatives of loved ones needing prayers or just a kind word… I felt this would be appreciated… Remember…”When you remember me, it means that you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. It means that you can summon me back to your mind even though countless years and miles may stand between us. It means that if we meet again, you will know me. It means that even after I die, you can still see my face and hear my voice and speak to me in your heart. For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost. When I’m feeling most ghost-like, it is you remembering me that helps remind me that I actually exist.”
