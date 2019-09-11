WHITE BIRD -- Cooler temperatures were a welcomed sight for a while this past week. It also brought about lightning strikes and some new fires. Helicopters dipped water out of the rivers and it seems they got them out for now.
It has been pretty quiet here in our little town, but visitors Robin Wilson and Lynda Bradshaw from Calgary, Canada, stopped in at the White Bird Bar. They were caught saying "the fun you have when you just stop at such an inviting...fun place.” Thanks for visiting our small town.
Bow hunting has started in surrounding areas, so please be aware of your shot when out there shooting.
Meetings this week are city council on the 11th at 6 p.m., and then on the 12th is the Chamber meeting at 10 a.m., at Hammer Down.
Remember the annual gun show will be at Hoot's Cafe on Saturday, Sept. 14. Doors open at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and then on Sunday they will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a small charge at the door. Call 208-839-2265 for more details.
The annual wood cutting for those who can't get out and get theirs cut for winter will be taking place soon...more details to come!
Also, the chili cook-off will be coming up, so be thinking of that secret recipe that may make you a winner!
If you happened to be in Grangeville this last Saturday, as you traveled up and down Main Street, you were able to view many different and beautiful quilts. Thanks for displaying them for all to see.
Join in the fun of Oktoberfest in Grangeville on Sept. 26 through the 28th. They are looking for venders and you can call Melinda at 208-983-5832. Then for event sign-ups, you can call Peggy at 208-983-0826. There is something for the whole family, so come check it out!
Time for some toe-tapping, the fiddlers are back! Sept. 27 though the 29th will be the Old-Time Fiddlers at Hoot's Cafe. Come and join the fun. Bring your instrument.
Prayers go out to the families of Howard R. Jordan of White Bird and Michele Trevino of Riggins.
Birthday wishes go out to Erica Eller, Kelsey Walker, Briisin Parker (17th), Sharon Wisenor, Pete Lucarelli, Jennifer Parker (18th), Barbara Wright, Dianne Crea (20th), Addyson Eller, Joni Cox (21st).
In Memory of Tom J. Marek, Connie Claar (21st).
Anniversary wishes go out to Bill & Bonnie Asker (15th), Willis & Rachael Claar (17th) and David & Denise Fehrenkamp (18th).
TidBits: Did You Know....When Michigan was a young territory, deer were so common and hunting such a part of life, that deer skins or whole deer were used as money. A deer carcass was worth a dollar, and hence, the dollar became known for what it was worth..."a buck."
