WHITE BIRD -- The weather has turned a little chilly, and the leaves are either falling on their own or the wind is helping out. That being said, in a joint venture, the Medical Relief and the American Legion will be holding their annual wood cutting on Nov. 9. If you can help in any way, bring axes, chain saws, gloves, and your desire to help the community in getting firewood to those who are in need of their winter supply. This starts at 8 a.m., on the Gregory Creek Road...same place as last year. Chili and hot dogs will be served on site.
Speaking of fire, remember to have yourself protected in your home when burning wood. Have an escape route planned, make sure the alarms all have fresh batteries, keep flammables away from the stoves, and don't forget the outside of the house, gutters, overhanging tree branches, grass and weeds. Call 911, White Bird Fire Chief at 208-839-2444, or Idaho Emergency at 208-983-1100, Ext. 0.
The next chamber meeting will be on Dec. 7, 6 p.m., at the IOOF Hall and they are encouraging all business owners and resident to come to this meeting. They will be discussing the town Christmas festivals. Many projects are in the works, but they would like to have the community's input on this, as this is your town...let's make it festive!
The final lecture at the Monastery of St. Gertrude is Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Johanna Room in the Spirit Center at the Monastery. Topic for this will be "Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho got that weird shape", by Keith Peterson. This starts at 7 p.m. and will run to about 8:30 p.m.
Halloween parties are all scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, in White Bird. Join us at the IOOF Hall for the Community Halloween Party, starting at 6 and running until 8 p.m. We will be having a pumpkin carving contest (bring pumpkins carved or decorated), decorated scarecrow contest, and costume contest. There are new games along with the old favorites, fish pond, shooting gallery, ball drop, cake walk and many more! Tickets are eight for $1, and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcomed, dress in costume, but is not mandatory. Goodies for the cake walk would be appreciated, and if anyone would like to help or needs more information, call Darla at 208-839-2205. Come join the fun
The Silver Dollar will be hosting a party at 10 p.m., where prizes will be awarded for the best costume.
The White Bird Bar will have their party starting at 8 p.m. They will be having karaoke, a deejay, a costume contest (with prizes) and drink specials. So, come downtown, and have some fun.
Pinochle winner was Leah again. I think she needs some more competition as she has won two weeks in a row, so come on down, and try to beat her!
Cribbage will be starting on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. The Silver Dollar Bar will be hosting these games every Saturday until spring. So, dust off your deck of cards, brush up on your skills, and come join in on all the fun. Call Carolyn Jones at 208-839-2438, as she is spearheading this.
Darts winners were Michelle McNamee, and Brian "Bird" (from Lewiston). Also, Kenny (last name?) was up here hunting and stopped in to play. He is on a traveling league that travels all over the United States and is heading to Rome soon.
This is an update from last Wednesday on Mike Hagen: “We brought Mike home, and we are about where we were after his stroke, but he is weaker. Goes back to his doctor in a week, and then a neurologist in the valley so we won't have to travel the roads to Coeur d'Alene in the winter. Thank you for the love and prayers from so many, will try to keep you updated. He did tell his nurse they may as well let him go home, as they weren't doing anything for him up there, he's getting mouthy like his mom.”
Birthday wishes go out to Maggie Abbott (27th), Mia Bashaw, Tesse Pineda (28th), Doug McCool (29th), Dick Ashcraft (30th), Nancy Dreher, Tim Schultz, Carolyn Jones (31st).
In Memory of Bud O'Farrell (29th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Matt & Pricilla Kohtz (28th).
TidBits: With Halloween fast approaching, here are some haunts, ghoulish myths from around the world:
*In Hungary, 1560, Countess Elizabeth Bathory was of Transylvanian nobility. She liked nothing more than to bath in the blood of young peasant girls, believing it was the answer to eternal youth.
*Mexico, known as the "weeping woman", it is said that La Llorona drowned her own children to be with the man she loved; not surprisingly, it didn't work, and she drowned herself once he rejected her.
*USA "the Deer Woman", Native American tribes boast many fascinating folklore tales. Said to transform from woman to deer, luring young men into the forests and then traps them with her magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.