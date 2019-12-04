WHITE BIRD -- Winter has come and showed its ugly temperatures and, of course, this also brought the snow and wind. We got anywhere from 3 to 7 inches depending where you were in White Bird. Now it's supposed to get a little warmer for the next week or so, but don't let this fool you. Winter IS on its way!!
Upcoming meetings are the WBARD meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to this meeting...come with your ideas. Then on Wednesday, Dec. 11, will be the city council meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the SRG meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m., and the chamber meeting also will be on the same day and time. Last minute things for the Christmas Holiday Parade and events around town will be discussed, so if you can help in any way, attend this meeting. We do need everyone's help to pull this off, not just the same few who do it each year.
A full rundown on the Christmas activities are as follows:
*Friday, Dec. 6: Deck the Town with Christmas 2:30 p.m., meet at the storage sheds.
*Friday, Dec. 13: 83554 Zip-Christmas Decorating Contests. (Exterior of your Home or Business- to be judged on Dec.13; great prizes awarded in both groups).
*Saturday, Dec. 14: Noon, National Wreaths Across America Day, to remember and honor our veterans by the wreath laying ceremony at the White Bird Veterans Memorial Park; 1 p.m. White Bird Park & Rec. Craft Sale; 2 p.m., White Bird Parks & Rec. Cookie Exchange (Bring 2 doz. cookies, bring your recipe, and join the fun); 3 p.m., White Bird IOOF Hall-Children’s crafts and games; 5-6 p.m., parade entries lineup at the Kiosk Hwy. 95 entry to White Bird; 5 p.m.-chili, cornbread, cocoa, by the bonfire; 6 p.m., parade comes down the hill into White Bird, the Lighted Christmas Parade. Santa comes to town on the firer truck; he will also be handing out candy canes in the downtown area after the parade. All winners of the Lighted Parade and the Christmas Decorating contest will be announced. Come on down and enjoy the afternoon of fun-filled activities in our little town. Fireworks show, sponsored by Hammer Down, will be over the town of White Bird; karaoke to follow at the White Bird and Silver Dollar bars. All the activities are sponsored by White Bird organizations, businesses and volunteers.
Join the Rebekahs for their Christmas party on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the hall, starting at 6 p.m. All women are invited (members or not) to bring a small gift, an appetizer or dessert and a smile! They would love to have you join as a new member.
Stop by and meet the new camp hosts for the Salmon River Resort: Jim, Frances and their daughter, Stormy. They are working hard on improving the campground for the winter and the coming summer. If you need a place to stay for the holidays, check them out. They have rooms for rent, as well as a cabin and, of course, camper spaces too.
Need a great Christmas present, stop by the Community Library and see if they have any community calendars left. They are $12 apiece or you may just need one for yourself. This year's theme is about the loggers, sawmills and the surrounding operations that took place in our area.
Pinochle, no winners due to Thanksgiving. We will be back on Dec. 5 at the Silver Dollar Bar.
Cribbage winners were 1st -John Misenor, and 2nd went to Smiley. We had 13 players, so the games are getting bigger. Come on down, have some fun, even if you don't play cards, you can still visit with friends or make a few new ones, too, every Saturday at the White Bird Bar.
Birthday wishes go out to Ruby Sargent, Bianna Gill (8th), Matt Kohtz (10th), Jerry Brown (11th), Maureen Randall, Loen Brumley, Gary Wright (12th), Nancy Marek, Cheryl Demeris, Tom Schwartz (14th).
In Memory of Lawrence Wassmuth (12th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Jon & Cheryl Zehner, Dennis Wolfe & Joanne Quinn (13th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.