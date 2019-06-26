WHITE BIRD -- We are enjoying the calmness of our little town, now that our big celebration is over. I hope everyone enjoyed themselves. Now it's time for summer fun, river adventures, fishing and cookouts.
We are going into a new month, so food bank pickup will be on Friday, July 5, at noon due to the Fourth of July holiday. WBARD will meet on Monday, July 8, at 7 p.m., the city council meets on the 10th at 6 p.m. Chamber meetings will resume on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., at Hammer Down.
June 29th in White Bird is the place to be if you like a Louisiana-style crawdad feed and it's an all you can eat until it's gone. Presale tickets can be had by calling Walt at 208-404-8571. The Idaho County Veterans center has them, too, and you can call 208-983-9387 in Grangeville. This begins at 4 p.m. (PST) in White Bird and a pancake breakfast will be on Sunday (30th), 7 a.m. at the IOOF Hall. This is sponsored by the American Legion, so come out and support them.
Reminder that as of this week, they will be paving U.S. Highway 95 from the top of the hill toward White Bird. More than seven miles will be paved, with one lane in each direction being open until construction is finished in August. Work will be done during the day, so plan for delays, and some weekend shifts are possible. This also includes three escape ramps, so large trucks be aware of this before you come down the grade.
As the Fourth of July approaches, we will have another long weekend. As we celebrate this great nation, stay safe, and enjoy the events taking place around the area. Border Days in Grangeville will be July 4-6 6th. Winchester Days Celebration will be July 6-7. There is something for everyone of all ages.
The Summer Concert Series in Grangeville will be starting up at the Pioneer Park (across from Les Schwab Tires) on July 11 with Hillfolk Noir from Boise kicking it off. July 18 features Vintage Youth (fund-raising for the Performing Arts Pavilion) from right here in Grangeville. July 25 features Cherry Sisters Revival from Moscow/Pullman, and rounding out the series will be Big Newtons from Lewiston on Aug 1. All these concerts are Thursdays, at 6 p.m. (PST) and remember no dogs are allowed in the park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets and enjoy the music in an outdoor atmosphere.
Birthday wishes go out to Elizabeth Marek, Roy Farmer, Trayven Sickels, Mike Tilley (30th), Kami Sickels, Brody Lowe, Rita Roakey (1st), Missy Palmquist, Cameron Bashaw, Marilyn Giddings (2nd), Chad Lowe, Cheryl Cullin, Buzz Wright (5th), Bob McKnight, Alexandra Fanning, Lara Lowry (6th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Gary & Jessica Boone (3rd), and Shaun & Laree Bass (4th).
Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Joann Hueth family. I haven't heard of any services for her yet but will keep everyone informed.
TidBits: 243 years of building a new nation, deciding on the laws to live by, expanding west to the unknown, to battling the Indians and mountain men, to the unknown frontiers, and finally settling on the unknown future, and where the new horizons may take us, we will be celebrating once again on July 4th. We will celebrate with fireworks, family reunions, concerts, barbecues, picnics, parades, baseball games, rodeos, or whatever you may choose, but let us not forget those who fought and gave their lives for us to build this nation and to call it our home. They gave their lives so we could carry on their hopes and dreams of continuing to remain free.
