WHITE BIRD -- Hope everyone had a great last end of the summer weekend. I just skipped a month – September is here, not October as I reported last week. Well, the months do seem to run together as fall is approaching. Hunting has opened in some parts of Idaho, and summer is winding down.
First of the month will bring the food pickup on Sept. 5, at noon, at the WBARD building; volunteers are always welcomed to help.
Reminder of upcoming meetings will be the WBARD at 7 p.m., on the 9th, the city council will meet on the 11th at 6 p.m., and the chamber should be restarting their meetings back up on the second Thursdays of each month. The first one will be on Sept. 12, 10 a.m.
Who loves a party? A birthday party that is…Look who’s turning the big 70! Come help us celebrate Barbara Lowe’s big day. Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 4 p.m., at their house in White Bird. Bring hors d’oeuvres to share, your drink, lawn chair and help with lots of candles to blow out that night!
A big thanks goes out to the Brumleys for all the flags along the fence line at the cemetery. They look very nice and they can be seen from the highway!
Any quilt lovers out there and I know there are, then check out the Bi-Annual Quilt Walk in Grangeville on Saturday the 7th. More than 200 quilts will be displayed along Main Street. This is sponsored by the Central Idaho Art Association and runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 83 additional quilts will be auctioned off to benefit local animal shelters. Bring your Quilt of Valor quilts for display at the Vet Center, too.
Sept. 8, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, the Gonzaga Choir will be performing at 1:30 p.m. A short distance to drive for a wonderful, inspiring, musical event!
Join in the fun Sept. 12-15, for the 72nd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days. The theme this year is “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams”. For 70 years, Orofino Celebrations, Inc., has brought you the Orofino Lumberjack Days, featuring a professional logging show with competitors from around the world. It was created to enhance the county fair and promotes the logging industry. Kiddie parades, main parade, carnival, auction, skidding and truck contest, horse pulling contest, tag relay and a tug-o-war are all events that can be found during the weekend. For information, call 208-476-3412.
Also, on that same weekend will be the annual gun show at Hoot’s Café. This is Saturday the 14th, starting at 9 a.m., and runs till 5 p.m., and there will be a small charge at the door. Then on Sunday it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For further details, call 208-839-2265.
Birthday wishes go out to Kathy Lucchesi (8th), Wayne Whinery, Millie Robinett (9th), Kathryn Van Acker, Dale Rosenbaum (10th), Suzanna Lowry, Jerry Greer (12th), Amber Brumley (13th), David Seyer, Sharon Sickels (14th).
In Memory of Glen Wilkens (14th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Tom & Cheryl Cullin, Ryan & Trayce Randall (12th)
TidBits: Why the name? The word “witch” in witch hazel actually has nothing to do with witches. It comes from the Old English wiche, which meant “pliant” or “bendable”. The term has been used in the names of several plant species in Europe for hundreds of years before it was applied to the genus Hamamelis in North America. Here are ten reasons to keep witch hazel in your home:
1. Soothes razor burn.
2. Provides Hemorrhoid relief.
3. Treats Skin Irritations.
4. Heals Bruises.
5. Treats Acne.
6. Soothes and heals Eczema.
7. Treats Varicose Veins.
8. Cools Sunburn and Windburn.
9. Treats Bug Bites.
