WHITE BIRD -- Another month has come and gone, which means spring is on its way, along with Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, March 8. Remember to spring ahead one hour on Saturday night.
They have found buttercups out at Tolo Lake on the Prairie. Now just bring on the warmth for all the new things to grow.
Remember, the food bank pickup will be March 5, at noon, at the WBARD Building. Again, volunteers are needed and are appreciated.
WBARD will have its meeting on Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. City council will be meeting on the 11th at 6 p.m., and the chamber meeting will be held on the 12th at 10 a.m. They are having elections of officers and need some people to step up and keep this organization going. They need a president, secretary and/or a treasurer as these positions are all up for election at this time.
Join in on the fun of "March Artisan Madness" at the WBARD building on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, along with baked food items for sale from the community library. This all runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both days.
Get ready to vote in the upcoming presidential primary election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10. This is the only time you, the voters, will be able to vote for the president in the primary election before the November election. Your vote is needed so make your voice heard.
The fireman's ball was another success with lots of great food, fun music and the auction items went really well, even a cupcake that went for $475 (actually there were 24 in the box)! Someone sure likes chocolate cupcakes with Oreo cookies on top. We also had a piece of a $200 brownie to sample, too. They want to thank everyone who helped in any way for making this a success and will help keep the fire departments running to protect you.
Yoga classes have returned to the Baptist Church every Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Questions? Call Mariah Crump at 208-628-2793.
March 21 and 22 will be the 17th anniversary of the Canyon House. Yes, 17 years, and with that they will be having storewide sales, drawings, and free "in house" coffee with a cookie. This will be two days of fun, so come check out all the specials.
Congratulation go out to Al and Cheryl Bolden on being chosen grand marshals for White Bird Days celebration. The parade theme "The Roaring ’20s," was also chosen, so be thinking of what you would like to do for the parade and get your entries in to Anita Dehning at 208-451-4658. This can span the era of the ’20s or it can be 2020 -- let your imagination run wild: flappers, prohibition, gangsters or what this year may bring!
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the eighth week of shooting under sunny skies. This week saw 26 shooters with Joaquin Lowe and Bill Remacle shooting 24s and Clay Robinson shot a 23. Youth shooters were Kaycen Sickels with a 22, Trevor Early shot a 17 and Trayven Sickels shot a 15.
Pinochle winner was Heather Cullin. Cribbage winners saw OC Abbott taking 1st, and 2nd place went to Lydia Chrane. They had 14 players.
Birthday wishes go out to Treana Hanson, Mick Hanson, Jeannie Fitch (10th), Stephanie Reese, Jake Ingerson, Brooklyn Basler (11th), Kathy White (12th), Ed Carlin (13th), Patt McGarvin, Brandon Cook (14th).
In Memory of Lonnie Lee (12th).
Anniversary wishes go out to David & Donna Seyer (8th), Mike & Pat Witt (10th).
TidBits: This is from the School of Psychiatry at Harvard; take your time & see if you can read each line aloud without a mistake. 1. This is this cat. 2. This is is cat. 3. This is how cat. 4. This is to cat. 5. This is keep cat. 6. This is an cat. 7. This is old cat. 8. This is person cat. 9. This is busy Cat. 10. This is for cat. 11.This is fourty cat. 12. This is seconds cat. Now go back & read the third word in each line from top to bottom. I bet you can't resist passing this on!
