School has started, so I hope everyone is taking that few extra minutes to get to your destination. Watch out for the little ones, and stay off your phones til you are safely where you are going. You are not in that big of a hurry to die, and neither is anyone else...stay safe.
*
Idaho County Fair has a new royalty for 2020. Congratulations go out to Queen Halle Klapprich, 1st princess Paige Layman, and 2nd princess Madison Shears. Miss Congeniality was won by Rose Sherrer. Great job ladies, enjoy your year.
Another year is in the books for the Idaho County Fair. Here’s a look at some of the week’s events, which included lots of animal time, talent…
*
Be on the lookout for rattle snakes, they have been reported being seen at the WBARD area, and at Maggie's place. They can be anywhere were it is cool or wet.
*
New things are happening on the river, check out Salmon River Resort as they have been busy sprucing up the motel rooms, turning the old office into a rental cabin, maintenance to the grounds, and the beach. They are ready for you to book your stay, family get togethers, or just wanting to relax at the river.
*
There will be a potluck fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Assembly of God Fellowship Hall in Riggins benefiting the Fiddle Creek Farm and Fruit Stand. They are encouraging members of Riggins and the surrounding areas to join efforts to bring relief to a disaster situation by sharing a potluck lunch, and donating funds to help those that who have recently suffered a major disaster to property and business. Bring your favorite dish, and share! Beverages, plates, cups, napkins, and utensils will be provided. Sponsored by Riggins Ministerial Association.
*
Speedy recovery to Gladine Gortsema and Susie Brust as they are sharing a room while recuperating at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
*
Birthday wishes go out to Mike Wilt (26th), Bob Turney, Colleen (27th), Justin Sickels (28th), James Farmer, Trevor Eller (29th), and Gloria Dawson Teats (30th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Shawn & Kristi Cox (26th), Joe & Carolyn Anderson (27th), and Marion & Gladine Gortsema (31st).
WHITE BIRD – On Aug. 12, WBARD had a budget meeting prior to the regular monthly meeting. The lawns around the buildings are looking very nice…
TidBits: Things to Ponder
1. If the #2 pencil is the most popular, why is it still #2?
2. Why do we press harder on the remote control when we know the batteries are getting weak?
3. Why are you "In" a movie but "On" TV?
4. What was the best thing BEFORE sliced bread?
5. Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?
6. Why do "fat chance" and "slim chance" mean the same thing?
7. Why do British people never sound British when they sing?
8. At a movie theatre, which arm rest is yours?
9. When does it stop being "partly cloudy" and start being "partly sunny"?
10. When French people swear do they say "Pardon my English"?
11. Why do people say "heads up" when you should duck?
