WHITE BIRD -- What will the weather do next - Winter doesn't start until Dec. 22, so don't let the (chinook??) schnook fool you...more snow is in the forecast.
Due to the early deadlines for the Christmas (Dec. 19) and New Year's (Dec. 26) editions, the news will be short in the column. If you have any news, holiday happenings, specials going on before or after Christmas, let me know, so I can get them in so people will know about it. They all like to shop and when better than after the holidays!
Remember the Christmas activities for our little town begin on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14.
“Santa comes to town on the Fire Truck,” handing out candy canes in the downtown area after the parade. All winners of the Lighted Parade and the Christmas Decorating contest will be announced. Come on down and enjoy the afternoon of fun-filled activities in our little town. Fireworks Show will be over the town of White Bird following the parade. All the activities are sponsored by White Bird organizations, businesses, and volunteers.
The Community Library still has around 30 calendars left. They are $12 apiece or if you just need one for yourself. They would also like to let the public know that they are open for anyone to use the library, along with the use of the WiFi (at no cost). We encourage people to stop by and see what a wonderful place we have. We would love to give you a tour.
Pinochle winner was Leah Harvey.
Cribbage winners were 1st - Carolyn Jones, and 2nd went to Lydia Chrane.
Birthday wishes go out to Doug Plagmann (15th), Ed Hagen, Monica Lucarelli, Chris Black, Monty Baker (17th), Mariah Harvey, Eloy Pineda, Chelsey Fanning, Kyle Meacham (19th), Adri Anderson, Mary Pedersen, Amelia Fehrenkamp (20th).
In memory of Georgia Maynard Dawson (20th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Jack & Lorene Lees, Bruce & Nancy Dreher (18th).
Here's something that could be fun...send (toni_wbrodeo@yahoo.com) or call me (208-983-7701) with a special moment or family tradition that you have carried on through the years. Maybe a favorite dish, cookies or candy, an ornament, or something else. Whatever it may be, let's share it with the public and help carry on that tradition through everyone's eyes. Thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.