WHITE BIRD -- Mother Nature may be finally coming around…boy, the weather was really nice this last weekend. Riggins Rodeo is now in the books, heard there was a great time had by all, many activities over the last weekend saw very nice, if not some warm temperatures.
Meetings this next week are the city council meets on the 8th at 6 p.m., WBARD meets on the 13th at 7 p.m., and the chamber will be meeting on the 16th at noon.
The Veteran Memorial Park has been the hot topic once again with landscaping going in, also seeding for grass and they hope to be ready for Memorial weekend. A dedication is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 27, at high noon, and the public is invited to check out all the memorials. The Quilts of Valor will once again be presented to area veterans.
Pittsburg Landing is now open again to traffic that may be heading to the river. The road has been repaired and safe to travel again.
If you’re waiting for the Grangeville Sunset Auto Vue drive in to open, they are planning so in about a week. Watch for upcoming movies.
May 11, the Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders will be hosting a Mother’s Day ride. Sign-ups and starting point will be at the Pierce Market at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10/person, with some rules applying. Something special for moms.
The controlled hunt applications are now open. Rules have changed, so read the regulations carefully. $6.25 application fee for Idaho residents and out-of-state hunters will have to pay $14.75 for each application. Any questions, call 1-800-554-8685.
Dick Brust is now back home and recovering nicely. He had a stent put in and we wish him a speedy recovery.
Dean and Sarah Klement of White Bird, Idaho, welcomed their daughter, Kaycee John Klement, on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Congratulations to Dean and Sarah Klement on the birth of their new baby daughter, Kaycee John Klement. Grandparents are Janet Klement and the late John Klement, of White Bird; Lance and Jennifer Holcomb of Grangeville; and the late David Yama.
SALMON, Idaho – Roberta Robie rang in her 102nd birthday Tuesday, April 23, 2019, by rising at 6:30 a.m. sharp – a habit instilled in her from…
Another birthday – the big 102nd -- was celebrated on April 21, by Roberta Robie, formerly of White Bird. She went fishing, caught five fish and was all smiles. Although she resides at the Discovery Care Center, she still gets up at 6:30 a.m. every day and stays young by taking rides in the family’s side-by-side and her son describes her as an excellent hunter.
I had the pleasure of attending the wedding of Megan, daughter of Carl and Lori DeFord and Wade, son of Kim and the late Rick Peterson, down at Kelly’s place, along the Salmon River. What a nice backdrop and evening was wonderful with many friends and relatives attending. Congratulations to the new couple.
There will be an 80th birthday party/open house for Lorene Lees on Saturday, May 18, from 1-4 p.m. (MST) at the Riggins Community Center. Join in celebrating this momentous occasion! This is being hosted by Lorene’s family. You can call Lynn Cook at 208-839-2383 for more information.
Birthday wishes go out to Joann Hueth (12th), Dee Dee Hallquist, Joe Zehner (13th), Jessica Cook, Bill Wisenor (14th), Sue Sickels (16th), Lorene Lees (17th) and Amanda Rogers (18th).
In Memory of Heather Killgore (17th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Frank & Ruby Sargent (12th), Jerry & Susan Alley and John & Nancy Krueger (16th).
TidBits: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. This is a celebration that honors the mothers of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. Let us not forget the women that no longer have children, the ones who are in the nursing homes, wholive by themselves, or are no longer with us (they are still mothers to be remembered). Please take the time to “thank” them for giving you the gift of life!
