WHITE BIRD -- Hunters are out and I have seen some nice racks coming through, so if you have a picture that you would like to share...send it to me. I know the Sickels have gotten an elk...congratulations.
As we approach another middle of the month, there are no meetings, but several upcoming events to be watching for...as they get closer, I will let everyone know what is going on.
WHITE BIRD – Two White Bird City Council seats are open, sought by five candidates: Donna Sickels Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, John Collins, Darr…
Mayor Homer Brown has received $7,500 for the completion of the flooring on the new firehouse. The water project thru the USDA Rural Development is about halfway thru their development of replacing total overhaul of the water system that has been going on for the last year and a half.
COTTONWOOD -- The 20th Annual Historical Museum at St. Gertrude Fall Lecture Series continues with presentations at both 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday…
Another lecture at the Monastery of St. Gertrude is set for Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Johanna Room in the Spirit Center at the Monastery. Topic for this will be "Chinese in Idaho" by Lyle Wirtanen, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Information on the Halloween parties will all be listed next week; there will be three to choose from. Be thinking of your costumes, as all places will be hosting a contest, and prizes will be awarded.
Pinochle winner was Leah.
Cricket Darts saw no winners. Don't forget Sunday football and chili at the White Bird Bar & Grill. Come join us!
Red's winter hours started Oct. 15, as follows: Tuesday-Thursday, open noon to 7 p.m.; Fridays-Sundays, open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It's that time of year again, and people are being hit with the good "ole scammers.” Remember that if it sounds too good to be true, then it is! Report anything that you think maybe not right and DO NOT give out any personal information to anyone, and do not send money to anyone either, unless you know for sure who you are sending it to. Report it to your local police.
It's a boy for Bo Marek and Baylee Jo Dirk. What a clever way for a gender reveal as friends and family gathered at the rodeo arena on Saturday (12th) with a bull buck out. Bo rode the bull out of the chute with a blue dust coming off the back of the bull. Congratulations to both of you, Tracy Marek (grandmother) and Peg Marek (great-grandmother).
I would like to ask for some prayers for my cousin, Cheryl Derrick - McDonald of Hawaii. She has just entered hospice and the damn disease of cancer is taking over. She is the daughter of Robert Derrick, who once lived on the little Salmon River at Pollock.
Birthday wishes go out to John Urbahn (21st), Edith McKnight (23rd), Lynnel Wassmuth (24th), Ellie Marek, Amelia Marek, Kelly Turney (25th), Jack Ray, Joseph Fulford, Cody Black (26th).
In Memory of Jack Maynard (21st), Bonnie Kannada (22nd), Don Maynard (26th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Kyle & Jeanna Meacham (22nd), Ed & Maryann Carlin (25th).
TidBits: Want to feel old? How many can you relate to? Bonanza premiered 60 years ago. The Beatles split 50 years ago. Laugh-In premiered nearly 52 years ago. The Wizard of Oz is 80 years old. Elvis died 42 years ago. The Thriller video is 36 years old. Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin dead 49 years. John Lennon dead 39 years. Mickey Mantle retired 51 years ago. Back to the Future is 35 years old. Saturday Night Fever is 42 years old. The Ed Sullivan show ended 47 years ago. The Brady Bunch premiered 50 years ago. The triplets on My Three Sons are 50. Tabitha of Bewitched is 55. The Corvette turned 66 this year. The Mustang is 55. If you were born in the 50s, you've had 12 presidents. (This is recopied from a newspaper, so some of the years may not correspond, but are close).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.