WBARD News

WHITE BIRD – Fall is here, and winter is right around the corner. For our yards, the irrigation popes have been picked up, lawns mowed, and the pump is drained. Volunteers have cleaned up the yards and building. Anyone who wants to make a difference in our community, know that volunteers are always welcome.

For the coming year 2020, we are going to have our new sign up on the building. We need more parking along the street, so this also means workers for fence building, and we are doing to put in a horseshoe pit. The QRU will help put it in.

Also, Barbara Lowe, White Bird Chamber of Commerce, is looking ahead to the White Bird Christmas parade and fireworks. She wants the community to make it bigger and better with vendor booths, chili in the park, a craft fair and kids’ games. Let’s make White Bird a special place to enjoy and come to for fun!

- Gloria Teats