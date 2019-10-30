WHITE BIRD -- Woke up last Sunday to frost, and 29 degrees in Grangeville. Bundle up as it is going to get cold this next week. As another month has ended, where is this year going? November here we come!
Saturday, Nov. 2, remember to set your clocks back one hour as Sunday at 2 a.m., daylight savings time ends. If you don't, you will most likely wonder why you are early for something.
Meetings that are coming up will be Food Bank pickup on Nov. 7th at noon.
Then that night, join the chamber at the IOOF Hall for a community planning event at 6 p.m. This is a week before the regular meeting, and we would like to see at least one person from all the businesses here in town and the surrounding area to represent themselves at this meeting. Mainly it will be for planning the holidays events and if you are having anything, we want to get it on the agenda. Cookies, coffee, hot chocolate will be served at 6 p.m.; the public is welcomed to attend this, too.
Help will be needed for the wood cutting on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. This is to aid anyone who is in need of their winter wood and cannot get out to get it themselves. Chili and hot beverages will be served on the grounds.
Halloween parties were all well-attended along with the great costumes of goblins, ghosts, clowns, headless man to the steam punked gals over at the White Bird Bar. No matter where you were, you were met with great ideas. Darla Brumley would like you to know that all the donations, support, and participation this year was greatly appreciated.
A great time was had and the "rat cake" (donated by Tammy Stone) was a big hit, the costumes were all fantastic. See everyone next year! Winners were Ages 0-3; 1st-Bentley Parker, 2nd-Brooklyn Basler, 3rd-Cody Cook. Ages 4-7: 1st-Payten Trivett, 2nd-no name, 3rd-Abigal Fanning. Ages 8-11: 1st-Grace Fanning, 2nd-Leon Brumley, 3rd-Zoey Reiner, and 12 & up -1st-(name?), headless man, 2nd-Kamas Stone.
Pinochle winner was Nick.
Cribbage will be starting on Sat., Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at the Silver Dollar Bar. Come join in the fun!
Mike Hagen was spotted out and about town, stopping in at the Silver Dollar to say hello. Great to see you back home and doing better.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jerry Wallace. Jerry was a longtime friend and teacher to many of us growing up here and in Grangeville. His funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m., at the Grangeville Christian Church.
Birthday wishes go out to Connor Bunting (2nd), Delsie Whinery (3rd), Colton Pilant, Wes Burman (4th), Cassie Chandler, Bonnie Asker, Emily Bunting (6th), Heather Cullin (8th), Starla Liggins, Frankie Randall (9th).
In Memory of Andrew S. Kryns (4th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Bill & Carol Gortsema (1st), Bill & Connie Shuck (2nd).
TidBits: You might be from a small town if....
- You know what 4H is.
- Your teachers remember when they taught your parents.
- Your car breaks down outside of town, and news of it gets back to town before you do.
- You wave at all on-coming traffic because you likely know them.
- You call the wrong number, and you know the person you called.
