WHITE BIRD -- The long memorial weekend started out a little wet, but by the end, we had lots of sun!
WHITE BIRD – Commemorating Memorial Day, the community of White Bird drew nearly 200 people on Monday to formally dedicate its veterans’ park.
The dedication to the veterans park saw about 200 to 250 people attending. They came from far and near, from all over the states. A well-deserved thanks is needed for all the hard work, and the dedication in getting this ready by the end of May.
WHITE BIRD – Two long-held event records were shattered at last Saturday’s June 1 Just For The Hill Of It Bike Challenge.
Another success was the Just for the Hill of it, which was the bike race through the town, going up the old White Bird hill. Many took place and said they enjoyed the scenery tremendously.
Food pickup is on June 6 at noon, and the chamber meeting will be at noon on the 6th, at Hammer Down. WBARD will meet on Monday, the 10th, at 7 p.m., and the city council meeting will be at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, the 12th.
Remember, June 8 is the free fishing day. Celebrate fishing and not have to have a license. All other rules and bag limits do apply. Many places will have special events on this day. Always check the seasons and rules for where you plan to fish.
Larry O’Neal’s memorial service will be on June 8, 1 p.m., at the Grangeville cemetery, with a potluck to follow at the Grangeville Eagles Lodge on South C Street.
Our little town is coming alive with the sights and sounds of White Bird Days and Rodeo. Come join grand marshals, Mike and Marlene Heath, and the 2019 Rodeo Queen, Kaylee Page, in this year’s activities. This is coming up fast (two weeks away) and there are some new activities, as well as the old. The little people along the highway into town have been decorated in this year’s parade theme “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Get entered in the parade by calling Barb Lowe at 208-839-2444 or entries are online or on Facebook. Get them in soon so she has time to get the parade organized!
New this year will be a car/bike show and shine. This takes place on Saturday across from city hall. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with sign-up at 10:30 a.m., or after the parade. Sponsored by the White Bird Days committee. Also, new this year will be the Old-Time Fiddlers and pony rides. Along with your favorites of the egg toss, kids’ games, vender food booths, as well as the Cowboy Breakfast (Saturday morning 7-10 a.m.), Duck Derby (Saturday morning too), pies in the park, horse pucky (Saturday only, before parade), beer garden, street dance to “The Bed Spins,” rodeo both days, possibly a barbecue, and family fun for everyone. I will have the complete run down in next week’s news, so stay tuned.
The Salmon River Art Guild will once again be holding their art show and sale on Saturday, June 15, at the IOOF Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live round robin painting, silent auction, arts and craft tables, and people’s choice award will be taking place.
The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will again bring the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to town. This year the circus will be in Grangevill…
If rodeo is not your thing, join the “Under the Big Top” circus on Saturday, June 15, at the Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville. Shows are at 2 and 4:30 p.m. with Grangeville Chamber for Commerce hosting this event.
Birthday wishes go out to Glen Wdowiak, Kortney Killgore (9th), Jake Pineda (12th), Hanna Beach, Kasper Harvey, DeLaney Eller, Tiny Barton (14th), and Steve Dalgliesh (15th).
In Memory of Robert “Bob” Shuck (12th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Jake & Niki Schacher (9th), Adam & Ethyleen Kryns, and Rance & Zona Moore, Dick & Pam Ashcraft (13th).
TidBits: Flag Day: In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. Bernard Cigrand, a small-town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day to be celebrated across the country every June 14, in 1885. That year, he led his school in the first formal observance of the holiday.
