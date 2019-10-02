WHITE BIRD -- Fall was here and gone on Sept. 26. Then the snow made an appearance, but isn't supposed to stick around. Mother Nature is playing with us again!
Remember, food pickup will be on Thursday, Oct. 3. If you can help with distribution, let Leah know or Rob Beeson -- they can always use the help.
Upcoming meetings for the first part of October are the city council on Wednesday, Oct. 9, followed by the chamber on Thursday the 10th at 11 a.m. The chamber will be holding a luncheon at Hammer Down with hamburgers and the trimmings. Come have lunch with us, attend the meeting and see what's happening. Holiday ventures will be discussed, and they will be needing help, so if you're a chamber member or just curious as to what you might be able to help with, join us and possibly become a member. They are still looking for a secretary; if anyone is interested in this position, let Homer know.
St. Gertrude’s Monastery has announced this October’s presenters for the 20th annual lecture series. Lectures are held on Thursdays during the month of October at the Spirit Center at the Monastery. Presentations begin at 7 p.m. and end around 8:30 p.m. There is a Q & A session after each talk. Providing information about the history of this region, the lectures for this October are: Oct. 3, “Intermediary: Willaim Craig Among the Nez Perce” by Lin Tull Cannell; Oct. 10, “Salmon River Story” by Cort Conley; Oct. 17, “Chinese in Idaho: by Lyle Wirtanen; two presentations, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Oct. 24, “Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got that Weird Shape” by Keith Petersen.
Last reminder of the Salmon River Art Guild's Fall Regional Art Show and gift shop on Oct. 5 in Riggins. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday the 6th, it will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All times are Mountain Standard time. Come on down, check out the upstairs as it will be filled with fine art, photography, and sculptures. Downstairs will be hosting arts, crafts, and unique creations.
The first game of pinochle was held on the 26th with Smiley winning the game. Remember, this is every Thursday at 2 p.m., at the White Bird Bar and Grill. Cribbage will start in October at the Silver Dollar Bar.
There is rumor that the volunteer firemen may be putting on a tri-tip dinner later this year? Stay tuned and I will try to find out more on this one.
Annual Show, Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Riggins Community Center. Quilts and other handmade items and crafts. Start your Christmas shopping early. Very nice gifts for any occasion. Doors open at noon for preview of items and our bargain table opens at that time, also. Auction begins at 1 p.m. (Remember Riggins is on mountain time!)
Birthday wishes go out to Lyla Lucarelli (6th), Jackson Rogers (7th), Allison Kitchen, Ray Holes (9th), Jim Palmquist (12th).
In Memory of Barry Trivett (8th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Jim & Missy Palmquist (6th), and Jack & Sharon Pakkala (9th).
TidBits: Here are some points to ponder...Six Ethics of Life: *Before you pray...Believe. *Before you speak...Listen. *Before you spend...Earn. *Before your write...Think. *Before you quit...Try. *& Before you die...Live!
