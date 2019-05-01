WHITE BIRD -- May is here, and let’s hope this weather will finally decide what it wants to do! This month will be packed with lots of events taking place, graduations around the areas, and the kids are waiting for that special day, May 23, when school will be out for the summer (yes, I did say summer).
First of the month meetings and activities will be food bank on May 2 for pickup. Volunteers are needed and are always welcomed. The city council meeting will be on May 8, at 6 p.m., with the chamber now meeting on the third Thursdays of each month. They are still at noon, at Hammer Down in town. Attend if possible, lots of events coming up that will be discussed in the next few weeks. The WBARD meeting takes place on May 13 at 7 p.m.; everyone is welcomed to attend.
Have you seen the memorial park? The American Legion has started phase II of their project, memorial pavers, benches and rock have been placed.
This is looking realy nice and the goal is to be ready for Memorial Day weekend. There are still some things to do to have it completed, but it really looks sharp. Thanks to all who have volunteered on the project.
May events coming up are the Rebekahs Spring Fiesta, taking place on Sunday, May 5. It will be at the IOOF Hall from 11 a.m. until they run out of food. Adults $7, 6 to 12 yrs. - $4, and 5 and younger are free. This is the annual fund-raiser for the Rebekahs and the proceeds will go to support the hall.
Spring Rendezvous Vintage Campers have “Way Out West” as their theme this year. This takes place on May 3-5 at the Swiftwater RV Park. There will be a flea market which is open to the public on Friday. That morning (Friday) they will have the “come and check out the trailers.” The gals are always very friendly, ready to tell you about their campers.
The community library will be holding a yard sale on May 4, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the library, selling some very nice used books and maybe food goodies too. Lots and Lots of household items are being sold after a move, so come check it out!
Salmon River Resort (new name), Killgore Adventures are moving their headquarters to US 95, at the old fruit stand, so we have opened the RV park, campground and motel under a new business name. Now, here we go with the start of a new adventure! This is a beautiful place, come and stay! Open for RV and tent camping with camp hosts, Rod and Pam on site to help with your needs.
RIGGINS – The 71st annual Riggins Rodeo is set for this weekend, with a theme of “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys?” as a nod to both area cowboys and T…
Riggins Rodeo takes place this weekend, May 4 and 5. Sunday is the parade, with the rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.
White Bird Days are proud to announce that Mike and Marlene Heath have been chosen for the 2019 grand marshals. They are some of the founding …
We only have about a month and our little town will come alive with the annual White Bird Days and Rodeo. Set for June 15 (Saturday) and the rodeo will be celebrating their 30th year on Friday the 14th and Saturday the 15th. Some of Saturday’s events are the Cowboy Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., with the parade at 11 a.m. (lineup is at 10 a.m.) Contact Barb Lowe for parade entries and questions, games for all ages, egg toss downtown, pie social, then out to the rodeo arena for Smokey the Bear and the stick horse races (4 p.m.), and the conclusion of the rodeo. Music will be downtown both nights. Watch for information as it gets closer. The rodeo posters are out with entry dates and times, NEW this year will be the mini bulls on Saturday only. Look for the rodeo raffle tickets, there are some great prizes. Area businesses have the tickets for sale, along with committee members, and the rodeo queen.
Cribbage winner last week was Jill. This week saw Pat taking 1st, 2nd was Nick and 3rd was John. This concludes all the card games for the season. Thanks to all who came out to play and will see everyone next fall!
Birthday wishes go out to Mike Fredrickson (5th), Brian Yoakum, John Bashaw (6th), Gladine Gortsema, Phillip Liggins (7th), Vade Holes (8th), Maggie Black (9th), Nicole Lowe, David Fehrenkamp (10th), Windy Hickman, Ryan Meacham, Luke Stark (11th).
In Memory of Holly Sickels (5th), Bruce Bentz, Bill Wright (11th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Stan & Lauren Wilson (9th).
TidBits: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. This is a celebration that honors the mothers of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. Let us not forget the women who no longer have children, the ones that are in the nursing homes, who live by themselves, or are no longer with us (they are still mothers to be remembered). Please take the time to “thank” them for giving you the gift of life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.