WHITE BIRD -- Fall was officially here last Monday, and from the way the colors are changing, I would believe we have seen the last of the 80s and 90s degree weather. Harvest is at the end of their run, and planting of many fields can be seen on the prairie and beyond. We are nearing yet another month and then we only have three months until the new year 2020!
Food pickup will be on Thurs., Oct. 3. If you can help with distribution, let Leah know - she can always use the help.
The community calendars for 2020 will be ready at the Rebekahs Thanksgiving dinner in November. If you haven't reserved yours yet, do so as they go fast. Cost is $12. This is the annual fund-raiser for your local community library.
Many are asking about the annual chili cookoff... they are not going to be having one this year, hopefully they will bring it back next year.
In a joint effort the White Bird Medical Relief and the American Legion No. 152 will once again be doing the annual wood cutting on Nov. 9, at 8 a.m., on Gregory Creek Road by Dallas Robinett's (same place as last year). We know this is a little late in the season, but we will gather together to provide those in need with their winter wood. We would appreciate all the help we can get, so bring your chain saws, gloves, an axe, and your desire to do a great thing for your community. Chili and hot dogs will be provided on site.
Remember the pinochle card games will be hosted by the White Bird Bar and Grill on Thursdays at 2 p.m. The first one out is on Sept. 26. Everyone is welcome to come over and test your skill against others.
Weekday specials all the time are Monday Ladies Night, Tuesday Tequila Margaritas, Wednesday Couples Night, Thursday Thirsty Thursday, Friday is Whiskey Night, Saturday is Rum Night and Sunday is Appetizers Night, with $1 off all drinks on these days and $2 off on the Sunday appetizers.
Swiftwater RV Park's 8th annual Fall PowWow Vintage Trailer Camp-out is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 29 with the theme “Art in the Park.” It's a sold-out crowd with 31 trailers reserved. Friday morning is the traditional flea market and is the time the community is invited to browse, buy, and tour trailers from about 9 a.m. to noon. Other activities on tap (not open to the public) include a “Paint & Sip” class Friday afternoon, a charcuterie board at 5 p.m., along with an “Art Walk” where guests will be displaying a favorite piece of art. Saturday will start off with our annual group photo and then a whitewater rafting trip with Exodus Salmon River Rafting all afternoon. Saturday night is the grand finale dinner named “The Art of the Meal.” We'll have fun, for sure!
The Salmon River Art Guild will be having their Fall Regional Art Show and gift shop on Oct. 5 in Riggins. Saturday will begin at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday the 6th, it will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All times are Mountain Standard time. Come on down, check out the upstairs as it will be filled with fine art, photography, and sculptures. Downstairs will be hosting arts, crafts, and unique creations. This could be the perfect opportunity in finding that one of a kind Salmon River Art Guild work of art for the holidays.
Starting on Sunday, Oct. 20, the White Bird Bar will be hosting darts at 10 a.m., for advanced players. You pay the machine and will follow tournament rules. This will take place every Sunday. Then starting on Friday the 27th of October will be Cricket at 7 p.m. This will cost $5 buy in, best two out of three, double elimination and will run every Friday. This is more or less for the ones who are just starting with darts or don't feel they are wanting to take on the better players. All are welcome though. For more information, inquire at the bar.
Halloween is on its way, so be ready for the annual Halloween party at the IOOF Hall. Be thinking of what your costume will be, keep it simple but have fun with it also. More on this when I get the information from Darla.
Join in the fun at the White Bird Bar and Grill for their Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26, with karaoke, a costume contest with (prizes will be announced). More on this as it gets closer.
Think you have what it takes to win at trivia? Join us at 7:30 p.m., every Friday and find out. Bring your knowledge, friends and families. There are prizes, gift certificates, and merchandise being awarded at the Hydrant in downtown White Bird.
Birthday wishes go out to David Norton, Cody Cook (29th), Darla Brumley, Brenda Tilley, Richard Comrie (30th), Bobbi Eller, Jack Pakkala (1st), Larson Anderson, Bob Black (3rd), Ernie Brumley (4th), and Bladen Farmer (5th).
In Memory of Duane Sickels (29th).
TidBits: Mom's Favorite Sayings: (how many have you heard of or can relate to?)
*What part of NO don't you understand? *I don't care who started it! *Money doesn't grow on trees. *Your face is going to freeze like that. *Your hands are not broken. *Beds are made for sleeping, not jumping. *No one else said life is fair. *Eat your vegetables. *I don't know is NOT an answer. *Because I said so...That's Why!
