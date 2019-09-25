Miniature bull event, Border Days royalty dinner set for Saturday

GRANGEVILLE -- For those who would like to see the Miniature Rodeo Bull finals, they will be in Grangeville Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Border Days arena. There is a small charge for this which starts at 3 p.m. This is also when our White Bird Rodeo Queen will take over her reign as the new 2020 Border Days Queen. She has represented our rodeo, as well as the community, very well this last year, so now she moves on to represent another rodeo. Best of luck to you Kaylee Page and Josie in the coming year. They are having their coronation with a catered dinner, live and silent auctions, as well as a bonfire afterwards. Tickets are $20 and starts at 6:30 p.m. for drinks, and 7 p.m. for dinner. Contact Anna Wren for information or the new royalty.