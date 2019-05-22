WHITE BIRD -- The end of May brings on the graduations around the area and with that, school will be out for the summer, too. Hope this brings on the warmer weather for all to enjoy, and with this being the start of the summer season, camping, fishing and rides to the back country, remember to apply all safety rules that go along with it.
*
The 80th birthday party for Lorene Lees was this last Saturday in Riggins, and she had a great crowd show up to wish her happy birthday and join in on the party! Glad I got to be a part of it.
*
Road work has started on U.S. 95 from John Day Creek to Riggins; grinding has been done, and they will be paving soon. Delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes are occurring, so drive safe and if you have appointments this way for any reason, give yourself plenty of time to get to them.
*
Marie Heckman was awarded a scholarship from the Rebekahs for outstanding and dedication. Congratulations Marie on a job well-done.
*
Another award was given to Roy Thornton, an 80-year-old Idahoan who has been a year-round volunteer camp host for nine years at several of BLM’s Cottonwood Field Office sites and campgrounds. In 2018, Roy volunteered more than 2,080 hours, educating visitors about the area recreation site and campground rules for a dozen campsites, providing fire information and river flow levels as well as routine maintenance. He volunteers relatively independently at the Hammer Creek site. His love for the public lands is only exceeded by his passion to ensure that all users have a safe and enjoyable experience. So, the next time you’re down on the river, stop by Hammer Creek and say “hi” to Roy.
*
June 1 will be the “Just for the Hill of it” bike challenge. Race begins at 9 a.m. at Hammer Creek Campground. It will wind over to town, and goes up the old White Bird Hill. Why is it a bike challenge? It’s a 13-mile course starting on gravel road, then transitions to pavement, and climbs up to the summit. You travel from 1,600 feet to 3,800 feet, and you will enjoy the breathtaking views along the way. For more details, call Cindy at 208-983-8550. You can preregister until May 30.
*
June 9 is the Free Fishing Day. Celebrate fishing and not have to have a license. All other rules and bag limits do apply. Many places will have special events on this day. Always check the seasons and rules for where you plan to fish.
*
Birthday wishes go out to Abby Palmquist (26th), Steve Kernutt (27th), Del Wadsworth, Joe Anderson, Justin Meacham (29th), Kristy Beckstead (30th).
In Memory of LaVonne Wright (28th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Bob & Chris Black (26th).
*
Remember this is also Memorial Day weekend, and the activities that will be going on at the cemetery start at 11:11 a.m., and then back to the Veterans Memorial Park in town at noon. This is the dedication of the park as well as readings, Quilts of Valor, and then the Rebekahs will be serving pie afterwards.
Have a safe and fun, long weekend.
*
TidBits: Flag Etiquette – Did you know this? When an American Flag passes: *Stand up. *Remove your hat. *Place your right hand over your heart. *Stop any conversation you are having. If it is carried by an honor guard or in a group with other flags, stand up and salute (veterans) or pay respect to the flag. For the ones who have given their lives and cannot stand up, you as Americans will do so in their place. Teach your children to respect the flag. If they are given a small flag, please do not throw it on the ground or in the street.
