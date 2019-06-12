WHITE BIRD – What started 30 years ago has come full circle for Mike and Marlene Heath.
WHITE BIRD -- Our little town will come alive this weekend with the sights and sounds of White Bird Days and Rodeo. Come join grand marshals, Mike and Marlene Heath, and the 2019 rodeo queen Kaylee Page in this year’s activities. Setup around town is slated to begin Friday morning about 10 a.m., and your help is needed!
Clearwater Valley High School junior, Kaylee Page, is the 2019 White Bird Rodeo Queen. She is the daughter of Yogi and Phyllis Page of Clearwa…
Friday night starts with the 30th Annual Rodeo at 6:15 p.m., for steer riding, followed by the main rodeo at 6:30 p.m. There will be live music and venders downtown.
Then, all the fun starts on Saturday, with the Cowboy Breakfast being served at the IOOF Hall from 7 to 10 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, ham & a drink all for Adults $7, Children (6-12) $5, and if they are 5 and under, they eat for free.
The Salmon River Art Guild will once again be holding their Art Show & Sale on Saturday, in the front part of the IOOF Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live Round Robin Painting, silent auction, arts and craft tables, and People’s Choice award will be taking place.
The parade lineup is 10 a.m. at the entrance into town and parade will begin at 11 a.m. Still time to get your entries in to Barb at 1-208-839-2444. Join in the fun of "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Don't forget your "Horse Puckey" tickets before the parade.
There will be a queen luncheon hosted by Queen Kaylee Page at the IOOF Hall following the parade for all visiting royalty.
Fun with the egg toss on main street after the parade, pie social at the park(between the Silver Dollar & the Store), games for the kids pony rides (inside Cash's fenced in yard next to Mac's), the Camas Prairie Cruisers car show & shine (across from City Hall), Old-Time Fiddlers playing on stage (IOOF Hall), the famous Duck Derby at the library. Hammer Down will be having an afternoon beer social on the end of the patio (use the side entrance from outside), and the American Legion will be hosting a pulled pork sandwich and coleslaw lunch which rounds out the afternoon. In the evening join in for the live music of the Bed Spins and venders throughout the afternoon.
Mac's Bar will be open for the weekend, selling beer and appetizers, so stop in and say “Hi.”
Then it's back to the arena at 4 p.m., with Smokey Bear and the stick horse races. Steer riding will begin at 4:45 p.m., and the final performance of the rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. New this year, they are featuring mini bulls.
Note that all times are Pacific time. Be advised that the under-aged drinking will be monitored this year downtown. So, come enjoy a small-town rodeo with the Salmon River as your backdrop, and all the activities in town over the weekend.
There will be the Nez Perce Ceremonial Pipe ceremony on Saturday morning at the entrance to the BLM land at the Free Use & Old Hwy 95. Then the riders will be participating in the parade.
Birthday wishes go out to Dean Heckman (17th), Zona Moore, Evelyn DeWitt, Toni Baker (21st).
Anniversary wishes go out to Steve & Shirley Crane (16th), Carl & Gretta Killgore (18th), Phillip & Starla Liggins (22nd).
TidBits: Father's Day is this Sunday (16th), so let's give a "shout out" to all the fathers out there.
There are a lot of fathers, dads, single dads, foster dads, stepdads, as well as grandparents who have taken on the role of raising a generation of children. Just a hug or a special thank- you is all they need. Enjoy your day.
