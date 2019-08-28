WHITE BIRD -- There was a mixup with last week’s news for the paper, and therefore it didn’t get printed, but heck, that’s old news; on to this week!
As we approach the next month – October, wow fall is just around the corner! Summer is winding down, and now the kids are back in school for the surrounding areas. We still have a few more warm days, so get those beach days, swimming, boating adventures, woodcutting all in while you can.
Remember this weekend will be one of the last long three-day ones for a while. Labor Day weekend will be 31st through the 2nd. Enjoy, but stay safe!
*
Be on the lookout for rattlesnakes, they have been reported seen at the WBARD area, and in Maggie’s yard. They can be found where it is cool or wet.
*
New things are happening on the river. Check out Salmon River Resort as they have been busy sprucing up the motel rooms, turning the old office into a rental cabin, maintenance to the grounds, and the beach. They are ready to book your stay, family get-together, hunting and fishing ventures, or just wanting to relax at the river.
*
First of the month will bring the food pickup on Sept. 5, at noon, at the WBARD building. Volunteers are always welcomed to help.
*
Meetings coming up will be the WBARD at 7 p.m., on the 9th, the city council will meet on the 11th at 6 p.m., and the chamber should be restarting their meetings back up on the 2nd Thursdays of each month. The first one will be on Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.
*
The QRU will be holding an EMT class in White Bird in October for anyone who would be interested. We sure could use your help. More information to follow or you can call Heather Cullin.
*
The final brown bag series will be on Aug. 28, at the Bicentennial Historical Museum in Grangeville, starting at noon. On tap will be “A History of the Dams in the Clearwater River Region” by Nick Gerhardt. Bring your lunch and enjoy.
*
KAMIAH – Barbecue Days are here again! Kamiah’s 83rd Annual Barbecue Days are set for this weekend, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 will be the 83rd Annual Kamiah Barbecue Days. If you’re in the mood for some great food, join them down on the river. A lot of other activities are also planned for the weekend.
*
Susie Brust is home after spending some time in the hospital for a broken leg. She was roommates with Gladine Gortsema for a while. Speedy recovery to both ladies. Also, Charlotte Sickels had hip replacement and is doing well. They put a brace on her knee and she’s up walking. Recovery is on the way.
*
Prayers and thoughts go out to the families of Roberta Robie, Lillian Paul, and Stanley Glover. They will all be missed.
Birthday wishes go out to Mark Rogers, Beverly McCool (2nd), Brian Basler, Brenda Heckman (3rd), Chris Alley, Grace Fanning, Sharon Pakkala (4th), Bruce Dreher, Barbara Lowe (5th), Tucker Farmer (6th), and Carol Gortsema (7th).
In Memory of Greg Wally Waldroup and Neva Shuck (5th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Todd & Elizabeth Marek (2nd), Richard & Janis Cromrie (6th).
*
TidBits: Hopefully you’ll get a laugh out of these “Old” is when…
*Your friends compliment you on your new alligator shoes and you’re barefoot.
*A sexy babe catches your fancy and your pacemaker goes off.
*Going braless pulls all the wrinkles out of your face.
*You are cautioned to slow down by the doctor instead of the police.
Have a great Labor Day weekend…stay safe!
