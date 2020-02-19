WHITE BIRD -- I hope everyone enjoyed last Friday and thought about your loved ones on Valentine's Day. I even was spoiled - got candy and roses...it's been awhile.
The town will be having another community meeting to further discuss White Bird Days...as it stands now, they will be continuing the celebration, but would like a person or persons to step up and oversee it. Come to the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the WBARD building.
They will be a WBARD breakfast on Feb. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Bring something good to eat and enjoy the fun. March will only have one breakfast due to the sausage feed. That breakfast will be March 29.
February recap of activities: Wildfire Class. Feb. 22, starting at 8 a.m., at the WBARD building, contact 509-330-2445 to sign up; Fireman's Ball, Feb. 29, starting at 5 p.m., at the Grangeville Elks.
I went to the chamber meeting last Thursday and was surprised at the poor turnout. Not one business was represented at this meeting. Election of officers are coming up, so if you have something to be said or want to know what's going on, then show up and make your voice heard. All positions will be open and two of them are vacant now! You do not have to be a member to run for these positions, so if any of them appeal to you for two hours a month, let Homer or Sandy know.
Upcoming events to be thinking about for the month of March are the Library Bake Sale, along with the "March Artisan Madness" art show and sale at the WBARD building. The St. Patrick's Day Sausage Breakfast feed on Sunday, March 15, at the IOOF Hall, and the ATV ride will be that same day into Pittsburg Landing. Cooking is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with hamburgers, hot dogs, and side dishes. Bring your own drink. The White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts and fund-raiser are on March 28. More on these activities when they get closer.
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the sixth week of shooting under an overcast sky and windy conditions. They had 23 shooters participating this week. Boyd Hopkins, Don Sickels shot 24s, and Darrell Howard shot a 23. In the youth group, Trayven Sickels shot an 18, Trevor Early shot a 14, along with Payje Sickels shooting a 14 also.
Pinochle winner was Mike Lucchesi. Cribbage winners for Feb. 8 were 1st - Nick Nichols, and 2nd place went to Dot McCulley with 14 players participating. The Feb. 15 games were won by OC Abbott winning 1st, and taking 2nd was Rick Alley. They only had 12 players this time around.
Birthday wishes go out to Patrick Fanning (23rd), Joshua Collier, Colter Bransford (24th), Aiden Anderson, Kael Eller, Jazmyn Larkin (25th), Misty Montgomery, Robert Bashaw (27th), Bryon Brown (28th).
In Memory of Dan White (23rd).
Anniversary wishes go out to Gary & Mary Bakker, Dean & Brenda Heckman(24th).
TidBits: Here a very good point to ponder: We go to the grocery store to buy one pound of sliced ham wrapped in plastic, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a pack of napkins wrapped in plastic, a Greek salad in a plastic container, a plastic bottle of mustard and a plastic bottle of ketchup, and they won't give us a plastic bag to carry it home in because the plastic bag is bad for the environment?
