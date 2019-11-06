WHITE BIRD -- The sun has returned for a little while, but the nights are getting down on the cool side. I hope everyone remembered to turn the clocks back one hour. You were either early for everything or you enjoyed that extra hour of sleep.
Upcoming meetings for this month are the WBARD will meet on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Then the city council will be meeting on the 13th at 6 p.m. Remember, the chamber meeting has been changed to the 7th at the IOOF Hall for their committee planning event starting at 6 p.m., with cookies, coffee and hot chocolate being served. They would like to see some of the businesses being represented at this time and are looking for input from you as to what you would like to see for the holidays and the upcoming year of events.
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and Grangeville High School will be honoring them at the gym; doors open at 8 a.m. There will be a hospitality room with refreshments in the library. Quilts of Valor are given out at this time also. This is a really great tribute to our veterans, and I guarantee you won't leave with a dry eye. There will be another tribute at the GEMS big gym at 1 p.m. that same day.
The Snowhaven Ski Swap will be on Nov. 15 and 16 at the GHS cafeteria; consignments will be on Friday, 5-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8-9 p.m. Sale begins on Friday from 6-8 p.m., and then on Saturday it is 9-11 a.m. You can also purchase discounted family season passes for $550 or punch cards for $160 at this time.
Join the Rebekahs for their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. Bingo will start at 10 a.m., with the dinner and all the trimming at noon. The community calendars will also be available then for $12 apiece. You can also pick up the "Logging in Idaho County" calendars at the library on Tuesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or Thursday from 1-4 p.m. All proceeds go toward keeping our little library going.
Are there any fur babies wanting to get their humans a picture for Christmas? Then bring them in to have a picture with Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center in Grangeville. This starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. All children and adults are encouraged to come in for your pictures too. Cost of a 5x7 color matted picture is only $10 each, and will be back in time for Christmas. Wet/dry pet food, clumping litter or monetary donations are welcomed, and all proceeds go to the Animal Ark in Grangeville. They will also have pet engraved tags for $5.
Pinochle winner was Nick.
Cribbage winners were 1st - Lewis Misener and 2nd went to Charlie Smith.
Congratulations to Sandy Paul on her retirement from the Forest Service after working for them for 35 years. Now time to relax!!
Prayers go out to the Cheryl Derrick McDonald family and friends. Cheryl grew up around Riggins, Alaska and passed away at her home in Hawaii of cancer on Nov. 1. Bob and the late Joan Derrick were her parents and she was my cousin. At 55 years it is just too young, but she is no longer in pain or in the grips of this awful disease.
Birthday wishes go out to Matthew David Fenrenkamp (10th), Robert Cash (11th), Paul Van Acker, Laree Bass (12th), Wanda Pilant (13th), Judy Stapleton (15th), and Verna Lowe (16th).
In Memory of Mom Hagen (16th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Millie & Bill (16th).
TidBits: "What is a Veteran? A "Veteran" - whether active duty, discharged, retired, or reserve - is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to, and including his or her life." That is honor. And there are way too many people in this country today, who no longer understand that fact.
