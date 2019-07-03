TidBits: The story of the Fourth of July

We celebrate America’s Independence Day on the Fourth of July every year. But July 4th, 1776 wasn't the day that the Continental Congress decided to declare independence. And it wasn't the day Thomas Jefferson wrote the first draft of the Declaration (that was in June 1776).

Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. They'd been working on it for a couple of days. After the draft was submitted on July 2nd and finally agreed on all of the edits and changes, July 4, 1776, became the date that was included on the Declaration of Independence, and the fancy handwritten copy that was signed in August. So, when people thought of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, was the date they remembered.

For the first 15 to 20 years, no one seemed interested in celebrating, as this was too new of a nation. By 1817, John Adams complained in a letter that Americans seemed uninterested in its past.

After the War of 1812, this all changed, and now the celebration of the Fourth of July has become more common as the years went on, and in 1870, almost a hundred years afterwards, July 4th was declared a national holiday.

So Happy Birthday to this great nation...stay safe... & God Bless Everyone!!