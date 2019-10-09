WHITE BIRD -- Can we say cool nights? We have gotten down to the 30s and are only warming to around mid-40s. The fall colors are starting to show, and some are really beautiful. For the ones getting ready for hunting, the general season will be opening on the 10th, so everyone is preparing for their hunt.
Upcoming meetings for the first part of October are the city council, today, Wednesday, Oct.9, at 6 p.m. Chamber meeting will be on Thursday the 10th at 11 a.m. The chamber will be holding a luncheon at Hammer Down with hamburgers and the trimmings. Come have lunch with us, attend the meeting and see what's happening. Then on the 14th, the WBARD will be holding their meeting at 7 p.m.
Pinochle winner was Nick.
The White Bird Gun Club will be starting their 10-week shoot soon, so I will have more information on that as soon as it gets closer.
Do we have any history buffs down this way...if so, check out the fall lectures at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. This one will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Johanna Room in the Spirit Center at the Monastery. Topic for this will be "Salmon River Story" by Cort Conley, starting at 7 p.m., and they will end around 8:30 p.m.
Many Halloween parties are on tap from kids to adults, and in between. Be thinking of your costumes and I will have the full run down on places and times in next week's news.
The White Bird Rodeo received an award from the Idaho Cowboy Association on being a prime rodeo that counts toward the cowboys earning points for their finals. An all-volunteer committee was recognized for it, and without the help of the community, spectators, and the cowboys who come to the rodeo, they wouldn't be able to keep this family-friendly rodeo going. Thanks for your help in celebrating their 30th year and attending White Bird Days.
Heaven gained another angel this past week...Prayers go out to the family and friends of Gladine Gortsema.
Birthday wishes go out to Vincent Poxleitner (13th), Mike Wassmuth, Susie Ray (16th), Nikki Sickels, Ahni Anderson, Jessie Cornia (17th), Madilyn Lindsey (18th), Frank Sargent (19th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Dean & Rita Roakey (15th), Tate & NaTasha Stowers, Dan & Lynn Cook (19th).
TidBits: Columbus Day will be on Monday, Oct. 14. It is a U.S. holiday that commemorates the landing or arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. For many, the holiday is a way of both honoring Columbus' achievements and celebrating Italian-American heritage.
