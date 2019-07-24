WHITE BIRD -- Let’s say warm…it is to get into the triple digits this next week, so remember to not only keep yourself hydrated, but those fur babies need it, also.
As we approach the end of the month, this brings on the food pickup on the 1st at noon at the WBARD building. Helpers are always welcomed or contact Leah Harvey for information.
Next event that is approaching is the golf tournament in Grangeville this Saturday, July 27. This is an 18-hole game with $65 green fee per person, which includes fees, lunch, salads, and dessert. Two major prizes will be awarded (winners choice) along with other prizes from the area merchants. The proceeds go to benefit the American Legion Posts No. 152 & 37. Call Maggie Abbott at 1-208-507-1777 or OC at 1-208-507-2645 to register your team or if you just need information.
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Free 2019 Summer Concert Series continues this week, July 25, with Cherry Sisters Revival.
Next concert series will be on July 25 at the Grangeville City Park. Starting at 6 p.m., come listen to Cherry Sisters Revival from the Moscow/Pullman area. Then on Aug. 1, the popular band of the Big Newtons from Lewiston will perform. They play many classic band hits from the 60s and 70s. Bring your chairs, beverage, and enjoy an evening of great music. Remember, no dogs are allowed in the park.
Remember that trivia night is at the Hammer Down weekly with great prizes…come on down and test your knowledge, visit and enjoy the evening with us.
WHITE BIRD – Mac’s Bar is open for businesses – this time under the name “White Bird Bar and Grill.”
White Bird Bar & Grill (formally Mac’s) is now open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. Phone is 1-208-839-2626 for information on having birthday parties, get-togethers, reunions and more. They have had a bachelor party and people visiting from out of state on their way through. Stop in and say “Hi,” and have a cold one!
Another event that is just around the corner is Hot Summer Nights in Riggins. This takes place at the city park on July 26 and 27. Friday starts at 4 p.m. (MST) and Saturday at noon. Bands, talent shows, car show-n-shine, and more. You can find more details on their webpage at visitrigginsidaho@gmail.com.
Update – good news that Kevin Zumwalt is home by this writing and doing better. His tumor was successfully removed, now the hard part is that he will have to learn to walk again, but improves daily. He can work at his own pace and will improve through everyone’s good wishes and prayers.
Prayers and thoughts go out to Cheryl Bransford and the Connolley family on the loss of Spencer. He will be greatly missed, even at the young age of 23. Keep him in your hearts and he will live on forever.
Birthday wishes go out to Steve Wassmuth, Kolbi Bashaw, Ruth Trivett, Rance Moore (28th), Lasetta Taylor Montgomery, Emily Brown (30th), Kobie Pils, Cressis Holes (31st), Alex Pineda (2nd), Abbigail Boone, Janis Comrie, Rachael Minter, Carol Cash (3rd).
In Memory of Erna Bentz (31st).
Anniversary wishes go out to Jeff & Tessa Pineda (28th), Edd & Sandy Murphy (30th), Bonner & Darla Brumley (2nd).
TidBits: The History of Aprons: I don’t think our children know what an apron is. The principle use of Grandma’s apron was to protect the dress underneath because she only had a few. It was wonderful for drying children tears, and on occasion was even used for cleaning out dirty ears.
From the chicken coop, the apron was used for carrying eggs, fussy chicks and sometimes half-hatched eggs to be finished in the warming oven.
When company came, those aprons were ideal for hiding places for shy kids.
And when weather was cold, Grandma wrapped it around her arms.
Those big ole aprons wiped many a perspiring brow, bent over the hot wooden stove.
Chips and kindling wood were brought into the kitchen in that apron.
When unexpected company drove up the road, it was surprising how much furniture could be dusted in a matter of seconds.
It will be a long time before someone invents something that will replace that “old-time apron” that served so many purposes.
