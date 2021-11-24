GRANGEVILLE — Pets and Pictures with Santa are set for Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Ace Home Center. A donation of $10 gets a 5 by 7 photo. Engraved pet tags are also for sale this day, and any donations (pet food and cash) will be accepted for Animal Ark rescue. For questions call 208-983-5832.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments