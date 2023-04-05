GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society is gathering pictures of past Border Days grand marshals and could use help from the public.
Family or friends who have a 4 by 6 photo to donate of a past grand marshal is asked to send it to Toni Baker, 212 W. So. 2nd Street, Grangeville ID 83530. These are needed by May in order to prepare a photo board for the Borders Days Fourth of July celebration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.