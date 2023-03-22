GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society is gathering pictures of past Border Days grand marshals and could use help from the public.

Any family or friends who have a 4 by 6 photo to donate of a past grand marshal is asked to send it to Toni Baker, 212 W. So. 2nd Street, Grangeville ID 83530. These are needed by May in order to prepare a photo board by the Borders Days Fourth of July celebration.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments