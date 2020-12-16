COTTOWOOD — On Nov. 24, Danielle Cochran-Shuffield was presented with the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Saving Award.
The award was submitted due to her involvements with multiple lifesaving events while working at her full-time job at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center.
Both Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran (Danielle’s father) and Sergeant Broemmeling, with Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center, submitted letters recommending her for the award.
At a recent Cottonwood City Council meeting, Cochran also received the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Law Enforcement Award. This award is presented to one officer in each of the 50 states annually.
Cochran-Shuffield (she was married just a week ago) is a full time adult detention deputy officer with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office (NPCSO). She is also a volunteer reserve officer with the Cottonwood Police Department.
Cochran graduated from Prairie High School in 2011, and then in 2015 from Lewis-Clark State College.
“I love my job,” Cochran-Shuffield said. “In Lewiston, the facility is large enough that something new is always happening, but small enough you can create good working relationships with everyone.”
Cochran-Shuffield’s awards included those for five separate lifesaving events at the NPCSO, including thwarting an inmate from using a sharpened spork, removing sheets from inmates who tried to strangle themselves and taking primary care of injured inmates.
She is a certified EMT, having served as an EMS worker as early as during her high school years, and is currently a volunteer with the Wheatland Fire Department.
“As her supervisor, I was in charge of her evaluations and she was always an asset to my team and always there to lend a helping hand and make sure everything was OK until she left at the end of her shift,” Sergeant Broemmeling, Nez Perce County Jail, stated. “I was lucky to have her on my team, and the department is lucky for the knowledge and skill she brings to training others through CPR and first aid.”
Broemmeling went on to express his gratitude for Cochran-Shuffield’s teaching skills as she provides CPR and first-aid training to the staff.
“She has been vital in training our staff to handle life-threatening situations,” he said.
“I really enjoy being able to help others in a way that so often goes unseen,” she said. “I am able to continue to use many of my prior learned skills in EMS and I am able to further my Drug & Alcohol Trends Education (DATE) program with firsthand experience.”
