COTTONWOOD — Prairie Junior-Senior High School will hold its registration today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for all grades. Band students are invited to meet teacher John Eynon Monday, Aug. 22, in the band room from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

