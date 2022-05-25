COTTONWOOD – A Prairie High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser of “Family Pasta Dinner” is set for May 24.
All proceeds will benefit PHS student Molly Johnson as she travels to the Idaho High School Rodeo state finals in Pocatello June 4-11 to compete in team roping.
Chicken spaghetti, green salad and breadsticks for a family of four are available for $35.
Meals can be picked up May 24 at Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran’s home.
This is an Emergency Services Fundraiser Challenge for first responders and others who may not be able to make the fundraiser event set for May 25. The Wednesday, May 25, pickup for the same meal listed above is St. Mary’s Church from 5-7 p.m. Delivery is also available within city limits.
Contact Misty Johnson at 208-451-4576 to order, or go to the Facebook pages of Debbie Chicane or Misty and comment.
