John Gehring and Leann Lightfield, both seniors from Prairie High School, each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Idaho County Farm Bureau.
To obtain this scholarship, the student must study the book, The 5000 Year Leap, by Cleon Skousen. This book explains the Founding Father’s 28 basic principles for the writing of the Constitution of the United States, based on natural law and Christianity. It is an objective multiple choice and true/false test. If they obtain a score above 70 percent, they can then compete for the highest score in their district.
Idaho County Farm Bureau stated they are proud that many students from all school districts around the Prairie have received scholarships throughout the years.
"Congratulations to John Gehring and Leann Lightfield," Farm Bureau representatives stated.
