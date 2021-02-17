BOISE — Idaho students’ visions of future success were announced recently as Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra outlined her public schools budget plan to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations committee.
Medicine, music and building for the future all feature prominently in the colorful student artwork that captured this year’s honors in the State Department of Education’s “Picture My Future” art contests.
Two Cottonwood students are among the winners this year.
“In imagining their future careers, these students demonstrate our overall goal for Idaho public schools: to give our children the skills, inspiration and confidence to dream big and succeed beyond school, Ybarra said. “Our students are bright, engaged, imaginative and motivated. It’s inspiring to see their dreams depicted so clearly and creatively.”
“It was hard to narrow it down to the usual three winners, so this year we’re adding a fourth place, honorable mention,” she added.
Top honors in this year’s contest went to Chloe Rowland, a sophomore at Prairie High School in Cottonwood, for her depiction of a future in nursing. Rowland said, “health care professionals, especially nurses, are the silent superheroes of our world,” and her commitment to a nursing future was strengthened by the pandemic. Rowland is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland.
In second place was Melba Junior High seventh grader Yaretzi Zavala.
Coming in third was Jeffrey Arnzen, a junior at Prairie High School, created a blueprint for his future as a builder/ architect. Arnzen is the son of Brendan and Molly Arnzen.
Gracie Packer, a senior at Snake River High School in Blackfoot, earned honorable mention.
The winning artwork will be displayed at State Department of Education headquarters in Boise and on the SDE’s website. The annual contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades 7 through 12.
