BOISE — Despite a challenging year, another example of “local does well” surfaced in 2020.
In a close election in Boise, Alexis Pickering was elected Ada County Highway District (ACHD) Commissioner, in District 2, in 2020.
Pickering was born in Bellevue, Wash., the daughter of Darren and Norka Pickering, and raised in Kooskia. She graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia in 2009.
Following finishing high school, she attended Walla Walla Community College where she played college basketball. After graduating from WWCC with an AA in English and political science, she transferred to Boise State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.
“My time as a student at CV definitely prepared me for school and life. I have a strong sense of pride graduating from CV and all the experiences and lessons that come from growing up there,” Pickering commented. “It taught me to work hard, to be curious, and to surround myself with good people. I didn’t realize at the time, but growing up in Kooskia gave me the grit I needed to get through adversity. I hope students harness the uniqueness of growing up here and bring that determination to their goals and life. It’ll open a lot of doors and there’s strength in coming from our community.”
Now living in Boise, Pickering is employed as a public health strategist with Central and Southwest District Health, two local public health departments.
“I lead the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative, a 10-county collaborative that is aligning healthcare, public health, and social service providers to improve community health,” she explained.
She said she works every day with local government, elected officials, and everyday citizens, “to make our communities healthier. One of the most impactful ways we can do that is through the built environment”
She explained making our infrastructure easier and safer for people of all ages and abilities to get out of their cars and walk, bike, or roll to where they live, work, and play is vital to a healthy community.
“I hosted several walkability workshops in communities within Ada County and that elevated my understanding of the impact transportation has on our economy, health, and quality of life. When it was time to work with the ACHD on projects that would accomplish those goals, we were met with roadblock after roadblock,” she stated.
Pickering joined an advisory group to better understand ACHD’s priorities. She was elected chair, leading the group to provide policy and project recommendations to ACHD staff and the commissioners.
“During the course of those two years, it became evident that ACHD — and my opponent — wasn’t working with partners to develop a shared vision for our transportation system. They wouldn’t collaborate with cities and Ada County on tackling our shared issues of safety and rising congestion as well as build a more connected, safe system for multiple modes,” Pickering emphasized. “With all the growth we’re experiencing, Ada County is at a serious crossroads on the way we move people, and we can no longer do what we’ve always done. I knew it wasn’t going to get better if I didn’t step up and represent my district. I certainly didn’t plan on running for office, but I knew it was the right thing to do.”
ACHD is governed by five elected commissioners. The term of office is four years for each commissioner. The ACHD commission sets the ACHD budget (in 2020 it was $137 million), approves projects, sets policy, and charts the course for transportation in Ada County.
“I am the youngest ACHD commissioner ever — also more than 30 years younger than the next ACHD commissioner — and first millennial to be elected to the commission,” Pickering said proudly.
Although she said the election was “definitely nerve-wracking” she found a great deal of encouragement in her team, as well as “a band of scrappy supporters and volunteers.”
“We worked incredibly hard for the six months leading up to the election, and had to be flexible with the ongoing pandemic and think outside the box to reach voters,” she said. “I was going up against a 16-year incumbent, who was in the pocket of big development and deep political ties. We literally had all the odds stacked against us and I was thrilled with the outcome. It made all that hard work worth it.”
Pickering said one of the many things she learned through this process is, “Every vote counts! Literally everything we did mattered, every door we knocked, every person we called, every conversation we had made the difference. I couldn’t have done it without applying the work ethic I learned growing up in Kooskia and knowing I could make a difference in my community,” she stated.
“Don’t let anyone tell you your voice or your vote don’t matter,” she added.
