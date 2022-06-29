KOOSKIA — Pickleball at the Clearwater Valley High School tennis courts is set for Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Instructions and warmups will take place from 9-10 a.m. No partner needed; participants will be paired up. No experience needed. For questions, e-mail sallylightfootd@yahoo.com, or text 208-935-5882.

